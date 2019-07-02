Apex Legends Season 2 is Now Live With New Character, Challenges, and Much More

Respawn Entertainment is looking to kick things up a notch with the new season of Apex Legends. After all, the first one seemed to be a bit lackluster in terms of content and fans may have been a little underwhelmed by everything. That said, the developers have been hard at work preparing Season 2 of Apex Legends, which is bringing a ton of goodies along for the ride, including a new character, plenty of skins, challenges, emotes, and much more. In addition to this, the new season is officially live for players to jump into and claim victory.

With the arrival of Season 2 of Apex Legends, Wattson has officially joined the roster as a new legend who use electricity in some rather interesting ways. In addition to Wattson joining the action, the new L-STAR EMG is sure to light up enemies, the new Ranked Mode will definitely pose a challenge to players, and so much more has been changed and added. For more on what Wattson is bringing to the fight:

PASSIVE: Spark of Genius Ultimate Accelerants fully charge Wattson’s ultimate. Standing near the Interception Pylon boosts Wattson’s tactical recharge rate.

TACTICAL: Perimeter Security Create electrified fences by connecting nodes. Fences damage and slow enemies.

ULTIMATE: Interception Pylon Place an electrified pylon that destroys incoming ordnance and repairs damaged shields [can place up to 3 Pylons at one time].



The full patch note for the Season 2 update can be found right here. Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the popular battle royale title, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be. Apex Legends’ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.

“Apex Legends needs little introduction by now after the game released on February 4th – you pick a Legend, each of them with three unique abilities, drop into a smallish map, and battle royale your way to the top spot. Playing as squads of three is the only option available right now, but Respawn’s communication system combined with the limited number of Legends available now means three players per team is plenty.”