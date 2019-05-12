Apex Legends Season 2 Will Be Revealed Next Month At E3

Apex Legends Season 1 was underwhelming. A lot of PS4, PC, and Xbox One players left the battle royale game due to slow support and an incredibly lackluster Season Pass. It’s safe to say Respawn is probably looking forward to a soft reset with Season 2. Speaking of Season 2, when can we expect to see more of it? Well, according to EA, the next season of Apex Legends will be revealed next month at E3.

More specifically, during its latest earnings call, EA revealed that Repsawn will pull back the curtain on Season 2 on June 7, during EA E3 media showcase, EA Play.

“We’re now very focused on delivering for this massive global community with a long-term live service, including new seasons with more robust Battle Pass content, new legends, and exciting evolutions to the in-game environment,” said EA CEO Andrew Wilson.

EA further pointed out that it expects Season 2 to kick off either at the end of its current quarter, or near the start of its next one. In other words, it will begin either at the end of June or early July.

Wilson also made hinted that the success of the game caught everyone off guard, including developer Respawn Entertainment, who has had to scramble and learn many new things as it supports the battle royale title.

For Respawn, the sooner it gets out Season 2 the better. Interest and hype in the game has been steadily decline the past few months. Another 90 days or so before Season 2 may not bode well for the game. In the era of Fortnite, people don’t wait long for new content.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, but a mobile port is in development.

