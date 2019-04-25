Apex Legends Season 2 Will Add A New Legend, Map Changes, and Much More

Today, developer Respawn Entertainment released a new letter to fans-esq update on the state of Apex Legends and the future of it. Within this update, is word of the game’s next season –Season 2 — which, unfortunately, sounds like it’s still at least a couple of months away. According to Respawn, it won’t be talking about Season 2 until E3, which is this June. During its E3 presentation — EA Play — it will reveal the first details of Season 2, and presumably when it will release. In the meanwhile, it has teased what fans can expect from the next season of the game, which includes a new weapon, a new legend, and some changes to Kings Canyon (the game’s map).

“At EA Play in June, we will give you the first details on what you can expect from Season 2,” writes Repsawn. “We’ve seen all the feedback on Season 1 and look forward to showing you the improvements we’re making. For Season 2 you can expect a Battle Pass with more meaningful content, the introduction of a new Legend, the debut of a new weapon . . . and you didn’t expect Kings Canyon to stay the same forever, did you?”

According to Respawn, each season will start with a new Battle Pass, a new legend, and changes to the meta that keep the game fresh. Meanwhile, during a season, smaller updates will dribble out.

“Just as we’ve done since launch, we will continue to address exploits, necessary balance changes, bug fixes, and small features throughout the course of a season. For complete transparency, our goal isn’t, and never has been, to patch or update content on a weekly basis. We believe strongly in the importance of large, meaningful changes to the game that have lasting impact, thus our focus on a seasonal release cadence we laid out at launch. We will continue to follow this cadence in the future.”

Lastly, Respawn acknowledges it hasn’t been the best at communicating with its fans, and will look to improve in this area.

Apex Legends is available for PS4, Xbox, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

