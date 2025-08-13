Apex Legends Weapon Tier List (Season 26)

The time to kill (TTK) in Apex Legends keeps getting lower and lower with each passing season, making choosing when to fight and when to prioritize positioning for the endgame all the more important. While third-parties continue to plague lobbies, weapons feel more balanced than ever. Don’t get me wrong, there’s still the clear winners in every match that tower over the rest, but almost any weapon can be used to knock your opponent out of the fight.

The meta hasn’t changed much from Season 25, but the biggest change is the newly upgraded RE-45, now as a burst energy weapon. There’s more versatility and opportunity for you now to experiment with your loadout. However, if a certain weapon lands in the wrong hands, then don’t be surprised if you get outgunned and dropped fast.

While weapons feel more balanced than ever, there’s still the issue that some weapons outgun others because of their damage stats or because of their magazine size and attachments. The arrival of Amps and the ability to get Hop-Ups through damage make picking the meta weapons a no-brainer. But what are the strongest weapons for Apex Legends Season 26, Showdown?

Apex Legends Tier List: All Weapons, Ranked (Aug. 2025)

The weapon meta isn’t so different from what we saw in Prodigy. Marksmans were untouched this season and it’s now easier than ever to get a Skullpiercer on the 30-30 Repeater. While LMGs were used a lot, mostly in the form of the overwhelming Turbo Devo (purple attachments), the RE-45 is now the center of the madness. Finally dethroning the P2020, the RE-45 is incredibly powerful close-range, but falls short in mid- to long-range. This is unsurprising as it’s meant to be used like the R-99.

It’s clear what the best weapons are this season, but that doesn’t mean you only have to use them. Always use what you’re most comfortable with, but be aware that when you’re looking at the kill feed and listening to the bullets firing in a fight, you’re looking to third-party, they may be using the very weapon that has a minuscule TTK.

Unlike last season, shotguns are finally meta again as the Peacekeeper moves out of the Care Package. The P2020 takes its place, but it’s bizarrely weaker than the RE-45. Where balance comes is from the ammo consumption on energy weapons, where the RE-45 and Nemesis eat your ammunition into oblivion, no matter how long the fight takes. Snipers still aren’t meta (and rightfully so), but the ranked map rotation (Broken Moon, Storm Point, and E-District) open the possibility of using a sniper rifle for entry damage.

Let’s get into our tiers of all Apex Legends weapons. As we said before, pretty much all weapons are viable this time around, especially as it takes much longer to hit purple armor in ranked matches. With KP capped to 10 kills and more RP given for higher placements, you have to think about the endgame and which fights to take if you want to move up the ranks and reach Masters.

Here’s where each weapon fits in the current Apex climate and our reasoning behind their placement.

S+ Tier

Weapon Reasoning Huge headshot damage, stronger than most sniper rifles. Requires more skill than other weapons, but super effective since the change that removes helmets, making headshot damage an absolute killer. Can two-tap headshot purple-shielded players, it’s ridiculous. Highly recommend the 2x-4x optic for this weapon. Slightly easier to use than the 30-30 once you get the hang of it, but still has a higher skill ceiling compared to Apex‘s assault rifles. Fast-firing and great at all ranges, the G7 Scout remains one of the best weapons in the game. Highly recommend equipping the 2x-4x optic. If you can master the vertical recoil on this weapon and can find yourself a blue or purple mag, then the R-99 is a no-brainer for one-clipping an opponent. It shreds through armor but is completely useless if you whiff your shots. We recommend this over the RE-45 only because of its higher ammo supply and lower TTK (if you hit your shots). Unless someone is in your face with another Peacekeeper, you should always aim in and watch the crosshair reduce and turn blue before shooting at a target. Capable of dealing 100 damage per shot, the Peacekeeper obliterates every other shotgun this season. Very strong close-range and has more room for error than the R-99. However, it consumes energy ammo like a glutton. But seeing as most people will be rocking this weapon, you’re guaranteed to replenish ammo after dropping a team. Best close-range weapon for those who might whiff a few shots.

S Tier

Weapon Reasoning Versatile weapon that’s great at all ranges, the Nemesis is an incredibly easy gun to use. Similar to the RE-45, its con comes from it eating away at your ammo supply. But, the Nemesis is a highly accurate burst weapon if you can master its recoil pattern. Capable of two-bursting blue shields and doesn’t need headshot damage to make a difference in a fight. Another x2-x4 optic rec for this weapon. A Turbocharged Devo is still incredibly strong even though its bullet spread whilst hip-firing has received a nerf. Swapping between hip-fire and ADS-ing will gun down opponents in close- and mid-range, but always aim for a fully-kitted out Devotion if you want to truly make an impact in a fight. x1 optic is a go-to for the Devo. The easiest weapon to use in Apex, the Volt SMG is a great choice for those who miss their shots with the R-99 or RE-45. It’s better at mid-range than those weapons too, but its TTK is slightly higher. A different “sniper” to use the further away you are against a target, the Bocek is surprisingly versatile because of its Explosive Arrows that can destroy enemy utility and are an absolute nuisance against Wattson and Newcastles. Great weapon for sniper fans as the bow is more consistent and adaptable this season. Ranger scope and Grenades are a must with this weapon. A different “sniper” to use the further away you are against a target, the Bocek is surprisingly versatile because of its Explosive Arrows that can destroy enemy util and are an absolute nuisance against Wattson and Newcastles. Great weapon for sniper fans as the bow is more consistent and adaptable this season. Ranger scope and Grenades are a must with this weapon.

A Tier

Weapon Reasoning Another great burst weapon but its damage is less consistent when compared to the Nemesis. Still, an all-round strong weapon if you can track your enemies in the mid-range battles. Nowhere near as strong as the 30-30, but a better pick than the Flatline or R-301. We recommend the Bruiser scope with this. You need precision to make the Prowler work. Effective as a burst or fully auto weapon, the Prowler is great at close-range battles, but does minuscule damage if you’re hitting a target outside of the head or chest. It’s an underrated pick, but doesn’t seem as capable to one-clip as much as the RE-45 or R-99. You need precision to make the Prowler work. Effective as a burst or fully auto weapon, the Prowler is great at close-range battles, but does minuscule damage if you’re hitting a target outside of the head or chest. It’s an underrated pick, but doesn’t seem as capable of one-clip as much as the RE-45 or R-99.

B Tier

Weapon Reasoning Best used as an akimbo weapon, the Mozams offer decent and consistent damage that can punish anyone over-extending in a fight who’s whiffing their R-99 and Peacekeeper shots. It’s a good weapon once it gets going but unlike the Devo, the Havoc cannot ever be Turbocharged. This means you’re likely wasting shots at the beginning (unlike using a Turbo Devo or RE-45). Wider hip-fire spread like the Devo and has a more challenging recoil pattern to master, so the Volt or R-99 are a safer choice. With one of the largest magazines in Apex, the Spitfire offers room for error when spraying and tracking an opponent. It deals decent damage, but consumes a ton of ammo to knock someone. Its higher TTK makes sense when it has a large magazine, but its effectiveness relies upon your enemy missing their shots and needing to reload.

C+ Tier

Weapon Reasoning Awful hip-fire but good at close- and mid-range. Terrible at long-range fits, especially on controller. Because the meta has powerful long-range (30-30 or G7 Scout) for entry picks and close-range (R-99, RE-45, and Peacekeeper) for pushes, the Flatline doesn’t really counter either. It is decent in the early part of matches, however. A consistent sniper rifle but only if you’re hitting your shots. Make sure to pair this weapon with Overflower Healer Amp so that you’re getting the most out of the Charged Sentinel. This weapon just sadly doesn’t fit in with the current meta unless you’re a beast with it (like Mande). Similar to the Sentinel, the Charge Rifle is only good in particular hands (like Monsoon’s). It is the hardest weapon to use in Apex and requires a ton of patience and timing to ambush teams. Worth it for the auto-firing mode you can easily acquire, but this meta once again doesn’t suit the Charge Rifle. In a similar vein to the previous two entries, the Longbow doesn’t fit anywhere in this meta and hasn’t for a long time. It’s the easiest rifle to use, but it’s also the weakest. It’s absolutely pointless to use this weapon when the 30-30 deals more damage. The all-rounder weapon that’s also the easiest assault rifle to master in Apex, it is the best gun in the game to learn the ropes. However, it just doesn’t deal enough damage fast enough to put it anywhere near S-tier. The Wingman still packs a punch but (unless you’re Aceu) it doesn’t suit this meta where the R-99, RE-45, and Peacekeeper reign supreme. There’s just too much room for error and has significantly less ammo than the weapons you’re up against.

C Tier