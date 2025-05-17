Apex Legends Weapon Tier List (Season 25)

Apex Legend‘s time to kill (TTK) has decreased drastically over the last few seasons, switching weapon meta from SMGs to snipers, to shotguns, where the dual P2020s currently reign supreme in every match. This change, alongside Class perks and revamped legend kits has shortened the length of fights, while simultaneously maintaining balance so that your team can reset before the third party comes in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You may have a go-to weapon you’re most comfortable with as you’ve used it every game, regardless of your chosen legend, map, POI, and final ring placement. But some weapons outgun others because of their damage stats alone. Others win purely for their magazine size and equipped attachments. So if you want to know which weapons are meta in Season 25, Prodigy, then here’s our current Apex Legends weapon tier list.

Apex Legends Tier List: All Weapons, Ranked (2025)

It’s clear what the meta is this season as the marksman and LMGs take center stage in the attempt to dethrone P2020s. While dual pistols are great for their easy handling and larger ammo capacity, the road to one-clip central is far closer than you may have thought heading into Prodigy. Headshot damage has increased by one point across all SMGs, bringing light rapid-firing guns back into the meta. In a P2020 world, no other secondary had a chance to shine, but Prodigy brings many more weapons into the mix—while simultaneously forgetting about shotguns.

With the legend meta being crystal clear, weapons follow the same strict path where a handful of choices—both close- and long-range—take the cake for Season 25. There are more options than ever before and most are balanced, but the weapon meta will always have a couple heavy-hitters that’ll plague pubs and ranked all season long. You want entry damage with a long-range weapon, to then swap to a close-quarters gun with a high firing-rate. Sadly, shotguns and snipers don’t fit in this current meta unless you’re an absolute beast with them.

RELATED: Apex Legends Season 25 Patch Notes

We have ranked all Apex Legends weapons as shown in the tables below, but many in the same tier are interchangeable. Weapons from S+ to B tier are overpowered in the right hands, being viable options depending on your playstyle and legend pick. With a meta centered around stopping opponents from fighting back, you’d best start practising your one-clips if you want to escape Arc Snares and Whistlers. The top abilities in Apex right now give free damage without shooting your weapon, so you need that edge to outgun your competition before they get the jump on you.

Let’s get into where each weapon fits in the current Apex climate and our reasoning behind their placement.

S+ Tier

Weapon Reasoning

Nemesis Incredibly easy to use at all ranges. High firepower and great fire rate, capable of killing multiple enemies with a single magazine. Best burst/marksman weapon for hip-fire fights.

R-99 Predictable recoil pattern, yet hard to control if you can’t track. A lot of ammo can get wasted with this SMG. Best close-range and has the fastest TTK. Super high firing-rate and doesn’t have damage drop-off. Remains one of the most consistent weapons for one-clipping opponents.

30-30 Repeater You don’t have to hold each shot to get high damage output. Perfect for entry damage and long-range fights with a faster firing-rate than snipers and easier to track and control than burst weapons. Can three-tap purple shield enemies.

Volt Ridiculously easy to control and master with smooth recoil. The easiest and fastest SMG to use with high damage potential. Great at hip-firing, close- and mid-range. Very consistent weapon.

S Tier

Weapon Reasoning

G7 Scout Somewhat challenging weapon to control and effectively track enemies without whiffing your shots. Can crack or down multiple enemies with a single mag. Great body shot damage and excellent for mid- to long-range duels, but it requires a lot of practice and patience to make proper use of this marksman.

P2020 Ridiculously strong as dual-wielding secondaries. Easy to control, no recoil, and excels in both close to mid-range with little-to-no damage drop in range. But you need to run akimbo with full attachments for this gun to be as strong as it can be.

A Tier

Weapon Reasoning

Bocek Slow draw speed and somewhat inconsistent weapon, but can two-tap purple shields with headshots. Easy to use for handling and tracking, with no recoil to worry about. Explosive arrows can hard-counter Newcastle. Due to its limited ammo supply (which you can restock by upgrading at Arsenals), it feels like you need to pull taut on every arrow to make the most out of this weapon.

Rampage Great damage with and without a Thermite, but the Rampage is best in Ballistic’s hands during his ultimate as it’s automatically charged-up. Minimal recoil, making it easy to control and track your target’s movement. Has a slow reload unless you’re using this weapon with an Assault Legend.

Havoc Has vertical recoil that’s difficult to control and track with. Strong AR with high one-clip potential. Mediocre hip-fire and ammunition can easily get wasted as you adjust your aim against a moving target.

Devotion Without Turbocharger, the Devotion will eat up your Energy supply, but it can annihilate an entire team with one clip. Similar to the Havoc, it has difficult handling that’s stiffer than other weapons, making it more challenging to control during and after its wind-up. But, the Devotion is unstoppable with purple attachments and is an S-tier option for Ballistic’s sling.

Prowler Easy to control but equally easy to waste ammunition. Close- and mid-range weapon with has amazing hip-fire spread and damage. Can three-burst purple shield users. Strong and consistent, but doesn’t kill as fast as a Volt or R-99, especially if you’re prone to whiffing your shots.

B Tier

Weapon Reasoning

Hemlok Fast firing-rate and relatively easy to control as mid-range entry weapon. Like the Nemesis, it’s capable of downing a purple shield user with three bursts. Can take down multiple enemies with a single mag. Impact lowers in long-range fights.

Flatline Tough recoil pattern to get used to, however deals more consistent damage than R-301 once you learn how it works. Terrible hip-fire. Excels at mid-range fights. Struggles long-range when up against snipers and marksmen.

R-301 Carbine Best in the hands of Assault Legends for the fast-reload perk on shield breaks. Good body shot damage, but hard to stay consistent with. Decent firing-rate and power for all ranges, but requires precision to effectively use.

Wingman Best in the hands of Assault Legends for the fast-reload perk on shield breaks. Good body shot damage but hard to stay consistent with. Decent firing-rate and power for all ranges, but requires precision to effectively use.

C.A.R. Great one-clip potential, but the R-99 has better TTK. Slightly easier recoil to control than R-99. Amazing at hip-firing, but the C.A.R. is only good in close-range fights.

C+ Tier

Weapon Reasoning

Sentinel Slower firing-rate than other snipers, which requires patience and precision, but is the most powerful and consistent sniper rifle. It is just sadly not as effective in this close-quarters meta.

EVA-8 Good overall damage, but is strangely inconsistent. Great hip-fire damage. Unless you’re excellent at tracking and never miss, the EVA-8 will be (in most cases) outgunned by most SMGs and double P2020.

C Tier

Weapon Reasoning

Mastiff Very inconsistent shotgun that has clunky handling, regardless of your equipped shotgun bolt. Very slow firing-rate that’ll punish you if you whiff your shot.

Mozambique Only decent as double Mozams. Consistent and easy to use, but doesn’t deal damage fast enough to compete with other shotguns and every SMG.

L-Star Decent all ranges, including hip-fire, but doesn’t deal damage quickly enough to knock an enemy before they knock you. There are far stronger options and ammo waste is a guarantee with this weapon.

Charge Rifle Difficult to use and track with, but deals consistently high damage. The problem is this meta is incredibly fast-paced so there’s no real place for this weapon in the current climate.

D Tier

Weapon Reasoning

Longbow Strangely, it’s easy to miss with this weapon in hand. Consistent damage when you hit your shots, but just like the Sentinel, it’s not a strong choice in a close-quarter meta with SMGs and P2020 in your face every match. You’d do better picking Vantage for her powerful sniper.

Spitfire Painfully slow reload speed that’s only helpful to Assault Legends because of the speed perk. Eats too much ammo to make an impact in a fight. Not particularly consistent or strong to make it an obvious primary weapon pick compared to other assault or marksman rifles.

F Tier

Weapon Reasoning

Alternator Easy to use but has a high TTK, making it nearly impossible to one-clip someone unless it’s at the start of a match.

RE-45 Eats up ammo and is incapable of one-clipping anyone. Weakest weapon in the game and has been for many seasons. Struggles off-drop against every other weapon.

With TTK being the lowest it’s ever been and red armor now being incredibly rare, one-clipping opponents has never been more important. But guns like marksmnn rifles and burst weapons remain top dog, with secondary weapons shifting in-and-out of the meta depending on their mag size and damage numbers. Nemesis, Hemlok, G7 Scout, 30-30 Repeater, or charged-up Rampage are all viable options that are perfect for entry damage and knocks. While SMGs are back and shotguns are decent, the P2020s remain ubiquitous, making it hard to use any other weapon in close-range battles.

While you need a good supply of Thermite Grenades for Ramage users (unless you’re Ballistic), you should never neglect ordnances. A perfect sky or vert nade can massively impact a fight and sway it in your favor, especially when you’re fighting a team with the height advantage.