Apex Legends Announces Season 3 Start Date

The upcoming season of Apex Legends has been announced, and, as usual, that means a new Legend, a new Battle Pass, and more. But when, exactly, is the new season going to take place? If you’re been waiting for Season 2 to end, the good news is you won’t have to wait much longer as Season 3: Meltdown is scheduled to begin on October 1st.

As for what, exactly Season 3 will include? Well, that’s a bit more vague at the moment. There’s the new Legend, Crypto, and a new weapon in the form of the Charge Rifle. What either of them do exactly is unclear, but Crypto seems to take advantage of surveillance drones for their own benefit. Details on the new Battle Pass have yet to be shared, but there’s some breakdown of what Ranked League Series 2, which started with Season 3, will look like, and that includes a significant change to scoring.

In addition to all this, a new Stories from the Outland animated short for Crypto was also shared, and it offers some relatively compelling motivation for his displease with the entire system. It’s unclear whether there will be significant map changes in the same was as the previous season, but there will almost certainly be some kind of tweaks.

Prepare yourselves for Apex Legends Season 3: Meltdown! Dropping October 1, Meltdown brings a new contender to the arena, Crypto, an all-new Battle Pass, Ranked Series 2 and more. Get the first details and prepare for more reveals before Meltdown begins! https://t.co/bZl59HS6d3 pic.twitter.com/k2tjZmIp17 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) September 19, 2019

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Season 3: Meltdown is scheduled to begin on October 1st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.