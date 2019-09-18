Apex Legends’ New Character Is Already in the Game

While the next Legend has yet to be officially confirmed for Apex Legends, fans of the popular free-to-play battle royale video game are all but convinced that the new season will feature Crypto, a hacker that’s been hinted at in trailers and leaked via conference photos among other methods. And now, it would appear that the character is already in the video game — and we’re not just talking about the files; they’re walking around and doing… something.

According to several reports from players, Crypto (which is not a confirmed name, but the suspected one for the character based on datamining and other leaks) can be found in Singh Labs, hacking away. Singh Labs, if you’re not familiar, is the area added to the map during the recent Voidwalker event.

In a short video of an encounter with the mysterious character in the game posted to Reddit, which you can check out embedded below, Crypto goes about their business hacking into something before running off with their drone following along.

As for when they might be actually added to the game as a playable character, if that is indeed the case, it’s difficult to say when that might be. All of the developer comments responding to the clip in the Reddit post above are exceedingly coy, and while it’s expected that Season 2 will end somewhere around the beginning of October, nothing is set in stone. But if all the expected stars align, players can expect Crypto to show up as a purchasable Legend next month.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.