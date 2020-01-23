How to Watch the Apex Legends Season 4 Reveal

Apex Legends players have been digging through theories and teasers to find out what might be happening in the game’s fourth season, but it won’t be much longer until we get an actual idea of what’s planned. Respawn Entertainment is holding an Apex Legends stream today where it’ll be celebrating the game’s one-year anniversary, but more important than that, we’ll be getting our first look at what Season 4 will bring.

There’s no telling what that first look will be like. It could be just a teaser trailer preceding the eventual start of Season 4 when Season 3 comes to an end, or it could be that the developers offer some more in-depth insights into the plans for Season 4 involving gameplay changes, maps, new Legends, and other topics of interest.

But even if we don’t know what’ll be presented during the stream, we know when to tune in to see what the plans are. Respawn Entertainment said when it announced the stream that the event would start at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday. This means it’ll be starting in just a few hours, so any Apex Legends players interested in tuning in will want to watch around that time, though it’s unknown when the Season 4 reveal will happen during the stream.

Cheers to one year! 🎉 Tune in tomorrow at 10am PST for a special edition Devstream where we celebrate year one of Apex as well as get our first look at Season 4. pic.twitter.com/6acmxFhHem — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 22, 2020

Respawn didn’t say in the tweet where, specifically, the event will be streamed, but your best bet is probably to catch it from the Twitch embed above. It may also be played on YouTube or other platforms for those who have a preference.

Some players are expecting that they’ll be seeing teasers in-game around the time that the stream goes live based on some datamines and supposed “leaks.” If you’ve seen Apex Legends players looking upward in their games or seen the theories online, you’ll already know many players have noticed some strange lights high above the battlegrounds. It’s unknown what implications these lights have for Apex Legends, though suggestions like Titans from Titanfall or aliens have been thrown out there. Perhaps the developer stream will shed some more light on these teasers, though we may have to just wait until Season 4 starts to see their impact.

Respawn will begin its Apex Legends stream at 10 a.m. PT.