Apex Legends Season 8 Gameplay Trailer Released

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has, as expected, released the first gameplay trailer for the upcoming season of content for the popular battle royale shooter video game. Season 8 - Mayhem includes an updated King's Canyon map, a new weapon, and a new Legend in the form of Fuse, and the new trailer offers the best look yet at all of the above. If you are curious about what to expect when the new season launches on February 2nd, this should hold you over until then.

Amusingly, the trailer is cut like one might have been for a late '80s movie trailer. While it shows off some character and weapon skins, it is largely focused on Walter "Fuse" Fitzroy, the latest and greatest Legend. While Respawn Entertainment has yet to release specific details about his abilities, it would seem that -- based on the gameplay trailer -- his Ultimate will allow him to drop a cluster bomb on a nearby area like a faster, more-localized Bangalore Ultimate.

Fuse arrives in Season 8, and he’s packing plenty of things that go boom. Pick apart the opposition with the lever-action 30-30 Repeater, explore an obliterated Kings Canyon, look out for all-new Gold Magazines, and more. Master the mayhem starting Feb 2. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kFSPAnCDNk — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 26, 2021

Apex Legends is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC and is in the midst of Season 7 - Ascension. As noted above, Season 8 - Mayhem is expected to launch on February 2nd with the new Legend, Fuse. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

