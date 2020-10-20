Apex Legends Game Mode Is Introducing Wall-Running

✖

Apex Legends is finally introducing wall-running, a mobility mechanic that was a core component of the Titanfall games and one that many Apex Legends players have been asking for in the battle royale game. The only catch with this new ability to sprint along walls is that it’s going to be restricted to a limited-time game mode, but if past limited-time Apex Legends additions are any indication of what could happen, there’s still hope for this feature to be fully implemented in the future.

The game mode in question wherein players will be running on walls is called “Shadow Royale” and is part of the Halloween content being added this month. It’ll be part of the Fight or Fright that starts on October 22nd, and you can see the mode in action in the video below.

The shadowy form these players take on in the game mode will look familiar to anyone who’s been around a Revenant a time or two in Apex Legends. It’s the same way players appear when they’re under the protection of the Legend’s Death Totem, but in Shadow Royale, the effect works differently. You enter this Shadow Form after you’re killed, and while you can’t equip weapons, you’re armed with a “brutal melee attack, enhanced mobility and blistering speed.” You keep respawning as long as one member from your trios squad is still living and hasn’t been turned into a Shadow Form combatant yet. Once all living teammates are defeated, your squad is out.

You’ll also be equipped with new mobility mechanics, namely the wall-running one mentioned previously. Respawn Entertainment teased the feature by saying Shadow Form players would have “mobility enhancements” that fans of previous Respawn fans would immediately pick up on. It looks like the Shadow Form Legends will also be able to double-jump similar to the one allowed by Octane’s launch pads.

While this mobility enhancement is only going to be limited to the Shadow Royale game mode, there’s reason to believe it’s being tested here to see if it’d be a smart addition to the base Apex Legends experience in the future. Respawn hasn’t said as much, but past tests have shown how these things can play out. The Evo Shields, for example, were just tested in a different game mode first and are now fully implemented in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends’ Shadow Royale game mode and the Fight or Fright event will return on October 22nd.