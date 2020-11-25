Apex Legends Developer Reveals Scrapped Part of Olympus Map

✖

Apex Legends has grown and evolved in some pretty interesting ways since it debuted last year, with the Titanfall spinoff debuting a pretty unique entry into the battle royale world. That has included the advent of multiple maps for gameplay, including the Olympus map that debuted in Season 7. The map has provided fans with plenty of new ways to experience Apex Legends -- but according to a tweet from one of the game's developers, it initially had a different look. Jason McCord, the game director at Respawn, recently responded to a fan wondering about the initial photo of the map, which showed other floating cities on its outer region instead of clouds. According to McCord, those additional cities are actually flat renderings, which were initially swapped out for clouds when they became "too confusing".

That's just early skybox art explorations. It's flat and painted in, not gameplay space.

Artists wanted to try showing lots of floating cities around in the distance, but it was too confusing so we just used clouds. — Jason McCord (@MonsterclipRSPN) November 23, 2020

Given the way that Apex drops players into the match, this reasoning makes sense, as it would have been easy to assume that players might have accidentally tried to land in those flat additional cities. And at the end of the day, their appearance or absence doesn't take away from how cool the map itself is.

The Olympus map is just one showcase of how much Apex Legends has grown over the past year and some change -- something that is seemingly set to continue.

"The other [focus] is: how do we expand it?" game director Chad Grenier previously told EuroGamer. "So that means new players, new platforms, and it also means new ways to play Apex."

"Right now we're a battle royale game," Grenier continued. "I think if you look into the future, we have a lot of conversations of, you know, should we expand beyond battle royale? We have this roster of legends that people love - how else can we use them? I think looking into the future, you're probably going to see the game becoming more than just a battle royale game. You see we have all these LTMs (limited time modes) and other ways to play. I think that's a great starting point."

Apex Legends is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.