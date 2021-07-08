Apex Legends Reveals Thrillseekers Event, New Arenas Map, and Skins

✖

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has announced a brand-new event called Thrillseekers which will feature a new Arenas map, weekly rewards, and a bunch of new cosmetics. While the cosmetics and various rewards will certainly be appreciated by players, it is the new Arenas map, Overflow, that is the most exciting aspect of the event by far. Arenas, a new permanent mode added during the latest season, features a 3v3 team battle on a smaller map sectioned out from the normal maps and has proven to be fairly popular. The Thrillseekers event is set to begin July 13th and run through August 3rd.

According to Respawn, Overflow differentiates itself from previous Arenas maps by focusing on specific lanes that are sectioned off by large lava-filled structures. It makes spotting what's going on in other sections of the map more difficult, so teams will have to stay focused and ready for anything with two major points of interest in Overlook and Slope. "Overlook is a long, open area with a central interior that gives a height advantage over this POI," the official post about the Thrillseekers event from Respawn reads in part. "While this area is perfect for snipers or DMRs, players may want to hold the interior to control not only this area but their flank as well. Slope, as the name implies, offers both a high ground and a unique area where players can slide down to a remote part of the map. This area can be used for sneaky flanks or defensive setups where players may not expect it."

Get your adrenaline rush in the Thrillseekers Event! Duke it out in a new Arenas map, complete weekly rewards tracks, and snag new looks that'll really give ya a rush. Show your opponents what a real daredevil can do starting July 13. 🤘: https://t.co/9yoUpgYPSt pic.twitter.com/va6tgV4jAs — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 8, 2021

As for the rewards and cosmetics, as usual, completing challenges during the Thrillseekers event earns points and those challenges refresh each day while also stacking with Battle Pass challenges. The first week of cosmetics seems to be the most significant of the bunch with the possibility to unlock the Rampart Wastelander Set of Legendary Rampart skin, weapon skin, and matching gun charm. There will also, of course, be specific Thrillseekers skins available in the event store for a limited time like one that turns Mirage into a rodeo clown.

As noted above, the new Thrillseekers event is set to kick off next week on July 13th and run through August 3rd. Apex Legends itself is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC and is in the midst of Season 9, which seems to have dropped the number in favor of a name only with "Legacy." You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

What do you think about Apex Legends' new Thrillseekers event? Have you been enjoying the latest season of the popular free-to-play battle royale video game? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!