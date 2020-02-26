Apex Legends Isn’t Adding Infamous Titanfall Gun, Confirms Respawn

There’s been speculation that one of Titanfall’s most unpopular guns is coming to Apex Legends after a recent datamining leak, however, developers at Respawn Entertainment have confirmed this is nothing more than scuttlebutt. More specifically, if you were worried the Smart Pistol from Titanfall was coming to Apex Legends, well it’s not.

The rumors began when mentions of the gun were found in the files of Apex Legends, which suggested that Respawn was messing around with adding the gun to the game. And maybe it was, but for now, it’s not coming to the battle royale experience.

Responding to a dataminer on Twitter, multiple developers at Respawn Entertainment shot down the misinformation that was spreading, outright confirming the gun is not coming to Apex Legends. In fact, the pair of developers seem irritated by the situation.

… please be a prank, please be a prank, please be a prank. pic.twitter.com/OhkZntehBg — That1MiningGuy (@That1MiningGuy) February 25, 2020

Very annoying. No, it’s not coming to Apex. But thanks for spreading misinformation. — Jason McCord (@MonsterclipRSPN) February 26, 2020

It’s worth pointing out that nobody at Respawn has specified the gun will never come to the game, they’ve just confirmed that, for now, it’s not coming to the game. Will this change in the future? Who knows, it’s possible, but today’s reaction to the rumor should squash any slight possibility of this happening down the road.

For those that never played Titanfall: the Smart Pistol scans for hostile targets within a short range, locking onto them automatically. It’s not very powerful, but any rounds fired will hit the locked target with heat-seeking technology. It’s infamous in the Titanfall community, and its reputation had Apex Legends players nervous about it coming to the battle royale game.

