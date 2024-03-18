Apex Legends Players Worried After Tournament Hack, Easy Anti-Cheat Responds

A hacking incident took place during the Apex Legends Global Series over the weekend, resulting in the postponement of the North American finals. The official Apex Legends Esports account on Twitter says that the decision was made "due to the competitive integrity of this series being compromised." EA and Respawn have promised to offer more information as it comes, but fans have been left speculating about what happened. There have been concerns that the issue stemmed from the service Easy Anti-Cheat, which is used in a lot of different games, including titles like Dying Light 2 and Fortnite. However, the company claims this is not the case.

"We have investigated recent reports of a potential RCE issue within Easy Anti-Cheat. At this time – we are confident that there is no RCE vulnerability within EAC being exploited. We will continue to work closely with our partners for any follow up support needed," Easy Anti-Cheat wrote on Twitter.

Should Apex Legends Players Worry About Getting Hacked?

Naturally, some fans have expressed disbelief about this statement from Easy Anti-Cheat, while others are left wondering just what the heck happened! Following the statement from Easy Anti-Cheat, The Verge senior editor Tom Warren chimed in on Twitter, noting that "It's far more likely to be a Source engine exploit," and that if this were an issue with Easy Anti-Cheat, "we'd see it exploited way more widely." That makes a lot of sense, and since we haven't heard of similar issues with other games, the hack probably does have nothing to do with Easy Anti-Cheat.

Warren went on to advise players not to open Apex Legends on PC. That's bound to be frustrating, but until we know how this hack took place, it's best for players to err on the side of caution. Hopefully EA and Respawn will be able to narrow down the problem quickly, and provide an explanation that leaves people feeling comfortable about the integrity of the game.

Hacks at the Apex Legends Global Series

Apex Legends players Noyan "Genburten" Ozkose and Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen were both hacked during matches that took place on Sunday. As a result of the hack, Genburten was able to see all players. Genburten quickly identified the hack, shared his concerns about it being cheating, and then left the match in frustration. He also shared a video of the incident on Twitter, which readers can find in the Tweet embedded below.

MULTI BILLION DOLLAR ESPORT BTWW pic.twitter.com/e1B9lfDt3C — DZ_Genburten (@Genburten) March 18, 2024

ImperialHal's issue was different; instead, the player discovered that he suddenly had aimbot enabled. Unlike Genburten who left the match, ImperialHal stayed on, choosing instead to not shoot while the aimbot was enabled. ImperialHal also shared a video of the incident on his social channels, and it can be viewed in the Tweet embedded below.

So i was given Aimbot but it was just me playing on Controller all good guys. Nerf controller! pic.twitter.com/2ztHtoOnRB — TSM ImperialHal (@ImperialHal) March 18, 2024

What do you think caused these hacks? Are you concerned about the safety of Apex Legends? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Eurogamer]