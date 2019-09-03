Apex Legends Update Adds Auto Sprint, Nerfs Wattson

Apex Legends puts the spotlight on Wraith with its new Voidwalker Event that began today. It’s complete with several event-exclusive cosmetics and a limited-time mode where players can only use shotguns and snipers, and the Apex Legends community has until September 17th to take part in it all. Some more permanent changes were also released alongside the event as part of another patch Respawn Entertainment released on Tuesday with two of the most notable changes being that there’s now an Auto Sprint option and some nerfs that affect the latest Legend, Wattson.

Both of these features were listed in Apex Legends’ patch notes for the latest update, and the first of the two changes is pretty self-explanatory. Players will find a new Auto Sprint option in the settings now that’s either on or off depending on players’ preferences. It’s off by default though, so you’ll have to change it yourself if you want to keep sprinting everywhere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second of these changes is actually a set of two adjustments Wattson players will definitely notice. Just as other Legends have been modified to take damage differently based on their hitbox sizes, Wattson has now been adjusted to account for her “low profile.” This means that the Legend will now take 5% more damage to her base health. The Legend also had her maximum number of active Interceptor Pylons reduced so that only one can be out at a time.

With the launch of the Voidwalker event we also pushed through a patch which includes: 🔹An option for auto sprint

🔹Sensitivity settings for optics

🔹Wattson meta changes Peep the full patch notes here: https://t.co/PxAc5BkRM5 pic.twitter.com/c2lZcQClur — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) September 3, 2019

A third notable change in the notes is still a simple one but warranted a bit of an explanation from Respawn. When using an SMG weapon such as the Alternator, players can no longer use the 3x HCOG and 2x-4x variable ACOG scopes with those guns. Respawn explained its reasoning behind the decision by mentioning how players were often picking up these types of scopes only to have them automatically attach to the short-range weapons. This meant that they’d have to manually detach them which defeats the purpose of the auto-attach system’s convenience.

“Our goal with this change is to better define weapon archetypes and improve the looting experience so that players aren’t accidentally picking up a long range sight for a close range weapon that they have to manually remove,” Respawn said about the change.

Apex Legends’ new update is now available across all platforms.