‘Apex Legends’ Patch Goes Live As Respawn Prepares Major Changes Ahead

Apex Legends is making waves in the battle royale world and while the overall player reaction has been amazing, there’s still work to be done — as is the case with most online titles.

Respawn took to Reddit to share a small little update with players with a much bigger patch getting ready to deploy later next week. But before they dove right into business, they wanted to also take a moment to think fans for such a tremendous week, “Well this was one hell of a week. 10 Million players and 1 million concurrent. I don’t even know what to say about it anymore other than; thank you.”

As for what’s new, here are the changes detailed with the latest patch:

This week we pushed a couple small server side patches that addressed a number of stability issues. We also had some brief outages that were addressed.

Fixed the issue where Origin was showing all your friends as offline.

Fixed an issue for Xbox where you couldn’t purchase coins in game.

If you get an Origin message saying that it can’t sync your cloud saves don’t panic. Your progression is safe.

AMD Phenom Crashing Apex can’t run on PC’s using AMD Phenom or older processors. For reference we’ve got the full set of PC System Requirements here: //www.ea.com/games/apex-legends/about/pc-system-requirements We’ve changed the way that we detect below our Min Spec, and will now display the message CPU does not have SSE 3

Party Leader Quit message error. This message is displaying when it shouldn’t and we’re working to address it.

A much bigger update is on the way taking in player feedback and finding new ways to make the online title even better. From earlier leaks, it looks like solo and duo play is on the horizon as well as ranked play as well!

Ready to try it out for yourself? Apex Legends is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The team also talked a little bit about cross-play plans and what that means for progress, you can learn more about that right here with our previous coverage.