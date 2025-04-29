New York Times Connections Answers for April 29th

Are you having some trouble with today’s Connections? No need to fret, as we have all the correct words and categories, along with some hints and tips, for today, April 29th’s Connections from The New York Times. Regardless if you’re a fan of Strands and Wordle, NYT’s Connections brings a fun yet challenging category-based experience that makes it a must-play every day. When it comes to today’s puzzle, we have a bit more difficulty this time around, both with the words and categories. Fortunately, we at ComicBook have played today’s puzzle and have everything, like the correct answers and hints, that you’ll need to solve today’s Connections.

The gameplay of The New York Times’ Connections has you get 16 different words and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from common pet names or The Rock films to words of Latin origin or parts of a car. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections amps the difficulty up a bit.

For today’s Connections, unlike yesterday, we have some interesting words that can lead you down the wrong path. Keep in mind that many words can have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches and try not to look for the obvious unless it only has one meaning. In any case, the words in today’s Connections are as follows: Ladder, Batter, Suit, Candlestick, Infield, Rope, Paste, Pitcher, Gemstone, Mountain, Plate, Mixture, Tree, Dough, Rhombus, and Placemat.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: What are you making in the kitchen?

Green: What makes fine dining

Blue: Up you go!

Purple: A ‘jewel’ of many meanings

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Cooking Concoctions

Green: Seen on a Table at a Dinner Party

Blue: Things to Climb

Purple: What “Diamond” can refer to

If you want to know the correct placements as to which words go into which categories, here are April 29th’s Connections answers:

Yellow: Batter, Dough, Mixture, Paste

Green: Candlestick, Pitcher, Placemat, Plate

Blue: Ladder, Mountain, Rope, Tree

Purple: Gemstone, Infield, Rhombus, Suit

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below!