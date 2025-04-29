New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 29th

It’s Tuesday, so we’re putting ourselves in the wrestling ring of entertainment with A24’s The Smashing Machine trailer starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the incoming Thunderbolts* reviews. There, of course, might be some new developments sprinkled throughout the day, which we will be on top of here at ComicBook. While perhaps you might sit on the sidelines as a spectator to this, there’s no excuse for missing out on the daily puzzles on The New York Times app. Connections and Strands are great games to play, but if you’re like me, you go straight to Wordle. Yesterday’s puzzle was tricky, and for today, April 29th, the NYT Wordle answers keep on bringing the challenge. Tag along to see tips, hints, and today’s solution.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The New York Times has graced millions with the ability to test their word knowledge in a small yet challenging way, which is just plain addictive. Wordle has players solve a five-letter word with up to six chances to guess the correct answer. Every attempt gives valuable feedback with gray, yellow, and green blocks, which indicate what letters appear in the final word and where they are located.

While it’s a weekday, daydreaming about the weekend is always a go-to. With Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* coming to theaters in a few days, it’s not shocking to picture yourself sitting in the auditorium waiting for the movie to begin. Movie theaters are a unique experience, especially if you plan a trip to that new rowdy Minecraft Movie screening. If you plan to see the latest MCU addition, you could revisit some previous installments beforehand to refresh your memory. My starting word for today is “binge” since it’s the best way to get all the information needed in one sitting, especially for Marvel movies. This guess has one yellow and green block.

Binge is a great guess to use for Wordle #1410.

The word “binge” has one green block with B and one yellow block with I. Having the starting letter for the final answer is a great start (literally), since we have a key component to figure out the puzzle. The vowel I is another fantastic find, because only a few five-letter words have B and I. For a hint, the letter I can be found in the third position. Today’s Wordle answer can be found down below.

Today’s solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 29th is “Bliss.” What a calming word to see after having Dummy as yesterday’s solution. Don’t forget to tune in tomorrow for another puzzle piece for Wordle #1411. Find the good in the smaller things, players.