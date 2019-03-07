‘Apex Legends’ Update Nerfs 2 Powerful Weapons

Apex Legends’ first balance-changing update has been released, a patch that took aim at two of the game’s most powerful weapons.

The Peacekeeper and Wingman are two guns that appeared frequently in Apex Legends conversations about weapon balance and also in the many rankings of the game’s top guns. A shotgun and pistol respectively, both are so strong that they’re essentially staple parts of most players’ loadouts.

It’s for that reason that Respawn Entertainment has decided to nerf the guns, the Wingman having several variables affected while Peacekeeper users will only notice a nerf when they’re using a Shotgun Bolt with the item. These guns will also be harder to find now that Respawn has reduced the availability of the weapons.

Though the Peacekeeper and Wingman are weaker following the release of the update that’s now live, energy weapon users can rejoice in knowing that they can now find ammo more frequently. Respawn indirectly buffed those weapons by increasing the availability of both the weapons and the ammo.

All of Respawn’s changes made in the update that’s now live can be found below as listed in an official post on the game’s subreddit:

WEAPON ADJUSTMENTS LIVE ON ALL PLATFORMS

Wingman Rate of fire reduced from 3.1 -> 2.6 shots per second. Skullpiercer Headshot damage multiplier reduced from 2.5 -> 2.25 Increased base hip fire spread and decreased the rate at which hip fire spread decays (shrinks back down).

Peacekeeper Shotgun Bolt rechamber rate has been reduced for the Peacekeeper only. Level 1 mitigation 10% -> 7.5% Level 2 mitigation 20% -> 13% Level 3 mitigation 25% -> 16%

Wingman and Peacekeeper availability has been reduced in all zone tiers.

Increased availability of energy weapons & ammo in all zone tiers.

The changes didn’t come without explanation either. Respawn addressed all the points and provided its reasoning for the changes.

“We’ve found that the Skullpiercer Wingman has been on the stronger end, but it’s designed to be a weapon with a higher skill ceiling,” Respawn said. “Our adjustments are attempting to move it more into the hand cannon space and away from full auto Deagle. We’ve also adjusted the rate of fire of the Peacekeeper with Shotgun Bolt attachment, so players will have a larger window of vulnerability if they miss their shot. Additionally, the scarcity of energy ammo and lower number of energy weapons overall has made those weapons difficult to main, so we’ve increased energy weapon and ammo availability.”

Respawn’s balance update for the weapons listed above is now live across all platforms.

