Apex Legends Update Nerfs Valkyrie, Patch Notes Revealed

As expected, Apex Legends got another update this week to fix a couple of different problems while also nerfing the game’s newest Legend, Valkyrie. The nerfs were foreshadowed earlier in the week with Respawn Entertainment previewing what was to come and explaining the reasoning behind the Valkyrie nerfs. The latest update should now be available across all platforms with some special attention paid to the Nintendo Switch version.

The patch notes can be found below for those who want to see what’s changed and why. Respawn marketed this update as a “minor” one since it only contains a couple of changes and no full-blown balance adjustments, but the patch might not be so minor to Valkyrie players. It removes her ability to use a “Tactical Hover” technique wherein she’d hold her Tactical ability in the air while using her jetpack to consume less fuel at the cost of speed. That ability has now been removed, so she can still hover and fire her Tactical at the same time, but she’ll consume the normal amount of fuel when doing so.

Another minor @playapex patch rolling out now. See details below! Also heads up that we need more time to work out the kinks with Arenas leaver penalties. We're now hoping to bring those back with a patch that's currently scheduled for one week from now. pic.twitter.com/xHZhOovQEm — Respawn (@Respawn) May 27, 2021

Apex Legends Patch Notes

Switch Fixes

Fixed an issue with Switch users being kicked from the game due to system clock manipulation. Sorry Animal Crossing time travelers! Go get your bells.

Added a missing confirmation message after purchasing the Bloodhound x Lifeline edition

Valkyrie Adjustment

Hovering while using Valk's tactical now consumes the same amount of fuel compared to hovering while not using her tactical. This is a balance change meant to address Valkyrie players staying out of the fight for extended periods of time in late-game circles.

Arenas

Fixed the "Win X rounds in Arenas" challenges not tracking wins correctly.

Other

Fixed a flickering issue caused by Legends with light effects in the lobby.

Miscellaneous stability fixes

As Respawn mentioned in the post above, one of the other features players were looking forward to receiving was the leaver penalties for people who exit Arenas matches early. Those penalties are still coming, but they’ll need a bit longer before they’re ready to release and are now scheduled to release on Thursday.