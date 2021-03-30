Apex Legends Update Made a Secret Nerf to One Character

✖

The most recent Apex Legends update on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S has seemingly made a secret nerf to one character, though it appears this nerf isn't by design but the product of a bug. At the moment of publishing, this has not been confirmed, but there's no other explanation for the change.

If there are two characters players have been calling a nerf for during Season 8, it's Wraith and Caustic. Thankfully for mains of these characters, this isn't an accidental Wraith nerf or an accidental Caustic nerf, but an accidental nerf for Wattson, one of the more middling characters in the current meta.

Over on Reddit, a new video has revealed that Horizon's abilities are not being negated by Wattson's Pylon. On the surface level, this seems like a bug, and the fact that this change was not included in the patch notes of the most recent update also suggests this, but it's also possible this could be some type of secret nerf, which the game has made before, though it's not common and it's usually the result of an oversight with the patch notes.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what's going on here. That said, if Respawn Entertainment or EA provide any type of update or clarification, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. And of course, if a fix or revert is issued, we will also update the story accordingly.

