New Apex Legends Update Raises Level Cap, Console Release Delayed

A new Apex Legends update is now available, but not for everyone. Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment said on Tuesday that the newest patch for the battle royale game had been delayed, though the PC update went out not long after that announcement was made. Those playing on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are currently awaiting an updated release timeframe for the patch which includes changes like a much higher level cap and an assortment of quality of life updates.

The official Apex Legends Twitter account told players on Tuesday that the update wouldn’t be releasing on time due to an “unforeseen issue.” It was postponed to a “later date” which suggested that it wouldn’t be out today at all, but the PC version’s update moved to live servers not long after that announcement.

It’s unclear when the console versions will arrive, but the Apex Legends team said it’ll provide updates as they’re available.

Heads up, Legends. Due to a last minute, unforeseen issue, the patch that was originally set to go live today has been postponed to a later date. Once we have more information and an ETA on what that new date is, we’ll be sure to update everyone here. — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) December 3, 2019

Huddle up, Legends. The patch we originally communicated to be delayed ended up going live shortly after on PC only. We’re still working on an ETA for console and will continue to update everyone here as information comes. We apologize for the confusion. pic.twitter.com/8M7kojW1y4 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) December 3, 2019

For those who are on the PC platform or other players on consoles who are now just waiting around the for the patch, we’ve at least gotten the patch notes to look over. The notes seen here and through the EA site above showed the full range of what’s happening in the update including what’s perhaps the most interesting topic: The level cap being raised to 500. That change was highlighted previously as one of the biggest parts of the update and is now live for one-third of the players to let them continue their grind.

A summary of the notes for that change can be found below courtesy of the patch notes with the full notes outlined here.

Player Level Progression Change

Player Level cap increased from 100 -> 500 XP required to hit level 100 has been reduced by approximately 5% to smooth out per level XP increases

Players can now earn 199 Apex Packs by level 500 (previously 45) Level 2 – 20: One pack every level Level 22 – 300: One pack every two levels Level 305 – 500: One pack every five levels You will continue to earn 600 Legend Tokens per level Apex Packs rewards will be retroactive

Players will also earn a Player Level Gun Charm every 100 Player Levels

Apex Legends players on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One might not get the update today and also might not get it at the same time as each other, but expect EA and Respawn to provide updates as news becomes available.