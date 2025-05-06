Apex Legends Season 25 Adds New Legend Sparrow

Apex Legends launches into Season 25: Prodigy with today’s update and introduces the latest Legend, Sparrow, also known as a Prodigy in the games. Unfortunately, the update follows a mass layoff at EA, which affected Respawn Entertainment. That said, this update is huge and brings massive changes to the game aside from a new Legend. Players can expect the return of the popular Arenas mode and multiple bug fixes. New cosmetics and balancing have also been added. This is one of the biggest updates for Apex Legends yet and offers a lot of promise for newcomers and veteran players.

Sparrow is the biggest addition in Apex Legends and he looks like a blast to play. His recon status fits perfectly with a double jump passive, Tracker Dart tactical. His ultimate, Stinger Bolt, will damage and slow anyone nearby, allowing him and his teammates to line up kill shots. And don’t forget his adorable cat, though it doesn’t help much in a firefight.

Aside from this, players can enjoy the return of Arenas and an overhaul to matchmaking. Between the two of these, online players will note a more enjoyable and varied experience. Halfway through this season, a new 1v1 variant of Arenas will be added as well.

Finally, there have been numerous bug fixes, ranging from general ones to more specific settings. Various characters have seen hotfixes and so have Arsenals, ammo types, and attachments. Weapons have also seen some balancing, all of which should make combat more fair and responsive.

To read a full list of everything added in Season 25: Prodigy for Apex Legends, check out the patch notes below.

Apex Legends Season 25 Prodigy Patch Notes

BALANCE UPDATES

Care Package Rotation

Bocek Compound Bow and Havoc return to the floor (details below)

Triple Take enters the Care Package (details below)

Gold Weapon Rotation

Bocek Compound Bow, Hemlok, Longbow, Mastiff, Wingman

GAME UPDATES

Arsenals

Added VO for pinging and interacting with Arsenals

Before Loot Bin resets: Light, heavy, and energy Arsenals now give two blocks of ammo with each pick-up Ammo at all Arsenals now takes 20s to respawn (was 10s)

After Loot Bin resets: Enhancing your weapon will now give at least two attachments Added a slight flare to the model to show the Arsenal has reset Ammo at all Arsenals only takes 10s and grants a full stack of the ammo



LEGENDS

Assault Class

Battle Surge Removed scan on shield crack Healthbar now lingers for 3s (was 4s) Move speed boost now only applies while sprinting during the active window



Dev Notes: Assault Legends have remained popular and powerful throughout Takeover. There’s a lot of utility stacked on this class, and the scan on shield crack specifically felt like a step too far in a world where Sparrow will be bringing in a powerful scan ability.

Skirmisher Class

Charged Knock: removed Tac charge gained on knock

Sparrow

Set your targets on this new Legend with our dedicated dev blog here.

New Recon Legend

Abilities Passive: Double Jump Press jump while in the air to jump again Pressing jump while climbing will launch Sparrow up the wall Carry additional arrows and explosive arrows for the Bocek Tactical: Tracker Dart Shoot a tracker from your gauntlet that will reveal enemies who walk within its line of sight These darts can also be used to activate Survey Beacons from afar Ultimate: Stinger Bolt Shoot a large arrow that will anchor where it lands. After it charges up, it will shock anyone within its range, causing damage and slowing any opponent it hits.

Upgrades: Level 2 Extra Traps: gain an additional Tactical charge and +2 traps in world Hunt Target: Sparrow gains a speed boost when running towards a marked enemy

Upgrades: Level 3 Alternate Mode: Ult now has 3 charges that fire fewer pulses in a smaller radius Life Siphon: Sparrow’s health and shields are recovered if enemies are damaged by his Ult



Ash

Predator’s Pursuit: removed Death Box minimap locations/pings

Previous hotfix Increased Ult max distance travel time to 2.5s (was 1.4s) Increased Ult min distance travel time to 0.5s (was 0.3s)



Conduit (Previous Hotfix)

Increased Tac health regen per tick to 4 (was 3)

Mirage (Previous Hotfix)

Increased the number of decoys created during Ult to 6 (was 5)

Pathfinder

Grappling Hook: cooldown now variable, ranging from 10-30s depending on distance traveled (was flat 30s)

Zipline Gun Integrated Zipline Zen upgrade into base Damage mitigation increased to 50% (was 25%)

Upgrades: Level 3 Feeling Zippy: gain a second Zipline Gun charge (replaces Zipline Zen) Grapple God: gain a second Grappling Hook charge (replaces Grapple Cooldown+)



Seer (Previous Hotfix)

Decreased the time for Tac to hit targets to 0.8s (was 1.4s)

Decreased the time for Tac to finish to 0.9s (was 1.0s)

AMMO & ATTACHMENTS

GOLD SNIPER STOCKS

New stock tier added: usable with all Sniper and Marksman weapons No movement penalty while a weapon with a Gold Sniper Stock is drawn



SNIPER STOCKS

Marksmans Only Improved ADS in and out speed bonus for all levels Improved raise and lower speed bonus for all levels



HOP-UPS

Boosted Loader removed from floor loot

Skull Piercer added to floor loot Can be equipped by 30-30 Repeater, Longbow, Wingman

Gun Shield Generator No longer usable with Devotion and L-Star Can now be used with Hemlok

Accelerator Removed from P2020, Volt, and Wingman Added to Bocek Compound Bow, Devotion, Mastiff, and Sentinel Previous Hotfix: Ult charge from knocks and assists reduced from to 20% (was 30%)



WEAPONS

AR

Havoc Rifle [Floor Loot]

Damage decreased to 19 (was 21)

Increase hipfire spread

Recoil increased

Selectfire removed

Hemlok Burst AR (Previous Hotfix)

Increased headshot damage by 2

Increased mag sizes Base increased to 21 (was 18) White increased to 23 (was 21) Blue increased to 27 (was 24)



LMG

Devotion LMG

New perk: equipping a purple tier barrel, stock, and mag will turbocharge the Devotion, reducing its spin-up time

Improved the scaling with high tier barrels Blue: improved stability and recoil control (equivalent to old Purple) Purple: advanced stability and recoil control

Improved the scaling with high tier stocks Blue: improved handling and reload speeds (equivalent to old Purple) Purple: advanced handling and reload speeds

Increased purple mag capacity to 52 (was 48)

L-STAR EMG (Previous Hotfix)

Increased vertical and horizontal movement in the recoil pattern

Significantly reduced projectile size

MARKSMAN

Bocek Compound Bow [Floor Loot]

Can also be found on Sniper Arsenals

Added Sniper stocks as an accepted attachment

Uses its own reserve of 40 arrows, similar to a Care Package weapon Arrows shot into the world can be retrieved to replenish supply Arrows shot into players can be retrieved from top of Death Box (4 max) Arrows cannot be found in floor looting

Max charge damage decreased to 55 (was 75)

Decreased rate of fire

Shattercaps removed

Frag Grenades can be used to energize the Bocek with explosive arrows Must fully draw in order to fire an explosive arrow Explosive arrows will stick into the world or a player on hit Explosive arrow on hit damage reduced to 40 (headshot: 64) Explosive arrows will explode in a 5m radius, dealing 25 extra damage after a 2s delay



Triple Take [Care Package]

Damage per bullet increased to 23 (was 22)

Increased rate of fire

Choke speed significantly increased

Gun Shield Generator added

PISTOL

P2020

Previous Hotfix: Decreased damage to 24 (was 25)

Magazine size reduced at all tiers: Base: decreased to 8 (was 10) White: decreased to 9 (was 11) Blue: decreased to 10 (was 12) Purple/Gold: decreased to 11 (was 14)



Wingman

Slightly increased rate of fire

Added laser sights as an accepted attachment

SHOTGUN

EVA-8

Greatly increased rate of fire at base and all bolt tiers

Damage per pellet reduced to 6 (was 8)

SMG

All SMGs (Previous Hotfix)

Increased headshot damage by 1

Volt SMG (Previous Hotfix)

Improved hipfire values by normalizing it to the other SMGs

SNIPER

Charge Rifle

Increased limb damage to 0.9 (was 0.7)

Longbow

Increased limb damage to 0.8 (was 0.7)

Sentinel

Increased limb damage to 0.9 (was 0.7)

MAPS

Pubs & Ranked

Olympus

Storm Point

World’s Edge

Mixtape

May 6-June 23, 2025 Control: Lava Siphon, Thunderdome, Labs, Production Yard Gun Run: Estates, Monument, Thunderdome, Skull Town TDM: Thunderdome, Skull Town, Estates, Fragment



MODES

LTM: Arenas (May 6-May 19, 2025)

Arenas returns, play the classic mode on fan favorite maps Overflow, Drop-Off, and Encore

New round tunings, first team to win 3 rounds wins the match

Original tunings and mechanics but updated to include weapons and Legends that released since Arenas was last active

No Legend perks or upgrades, buy your loadout and fight in intense 3v3 Deathmatch combat

LTM: Arenas (May 20-June 23, 2025)

Arenas refresh with updated tunings and mechanics that allow players to focus on combat, firepower, and fresh strategies

Overflow, Drop-Off, and Encore maps return with updated traversal options to get you moving

Every player is given the meds they need for the round free of charge, Supply Bins have been removed from the maps

Each weapon can only be purchased once, try new combinations and plan your loadouts accordingly

Rounds 2 and 4 feature discounted weapons to help you experiment with powerful new loadouts

All Legends have a 1 Round cooldown on their Ults, and store economy and Ring have been tuned

Care Packages have been boosted with Armor, select Boost Kits, and a couple surprise weapons

Bot Royale

A difficulty selector will be available to all players shortly after the release of S25, allowing players to test their skills against various levels of Apex Bots. Access and adjust this setting during the match to update the Apex Bots difficulty level.

“Auto” option attempts to adapt the Apex Bots to what is known about your skill and is the default setting at the start of every match

The difficulty selector can only be updated by the squad leader

The difficulty selector can be accessed via the “Customize Bot Royale” tab in the player’s inventory menu OR via the Customize Bot Royale button in the in-game menu

RANKED

Start of Season Placement

The starting Ranked tier and division is now based on your hidden skill value from previous Ranked seasons If no skill value exists for Ranked, the Unranked Trios skill value is used to set initial placement

The rule that reset any player that skipped a season of Ranked back to Bronze IV has been removed and all initial placements are based on skill value

Ranked Ladders (coming later this split)

When a Ranked Ladder is active, all players in Ranked will compete on a personal skill-based leaderboard for bonus rewards

Your best 10 RP scores during the Ladder will be counted for your leaderboard position, which will determine your final placement and rewards when the Ladder ends. Your lowest score will always be replaced by a higher RP score, so additional matches are beneficial

10 Ranked matches must be completed to be placed on the leaderboard and to qualify for Ladder rewards

All Ranked play continues as normal, allowing promotion and demotion as normal

Ranked Challenges (rolling out over this split)

Reward requirement: all players must now play a minimum number of Ranked matches before they can earn end-of-season Ranked rewards based on their highest tier earned.

Ladder Champion: players who reach champion a minimum number of times in the same split will gain access to the Ladder Champion Dive Trail for a limited time: Granted at the start of the next split and can be used for the rest of that split Removed at the end of the split unless the challenge has been completed again



BUG FIXES

Blocked doors should no longer occasionally open towards the player

Certain POIs should now list the correct Arsenals

Control : weapons should no longer occasionally swap after upgrading

: weapons should no longer occasionally swap after upgrading Dropship countdown will no longer end before players get in

Fixed an issue with the 2x-4x sight on the G7 scout Reactive skins

Gold Loot Bins once again spawn loot as they should

Sprinting out of mantle should no longer cause inconsistent sprint speeds depending on settings

Storm Point: fixed some issues with the ring VFX sometimes disappearing

LEGENDS

Alter Fixed rare issue where you could shoot while phased after using a Void Siphon Portal should no longer be created for an enemy that died while being summoned by the Void Nexus

Conduit: fixed crash with Passive when allies disconnected in certain states

fixed crash with Passive when allies disconnected in certain states Lifeline : D.O.C. should once again deploy sans the broken targeting state (Previous Hotfix)

: D.O.C. should once again deploy sans the broken targeting state (Previous Hotfix) Loba: Heat Shade skin is no longer too visible at a distance

Heat Shade skin is no longer too visible at a distance Mirage Cloak while healing should no longer occasionally end early when exiting a Lifeline Halo Ult cloak should no longer end early when immediately reviving an ally

Wattson: Passive once again recharges extra shields given by Controller class perk

QUALITY OF LIFE

Firing Range : Meow…

: Meow… Legend Locker Added additional info panel to some screens Added sorting ability to some screens: default, rarity, owned, and alphabetical

Lifeline : reduced the intensity of D.O.C.’s teleport trail to reduce visual clutter

: reduced the intensity of D.O.C.’s teleport trail to reduce visual clutter Previous Battle Pass Reactive items are now available in the Exotic store

“Progressed and Complete” challenges in Match Summary now show up to 15 challenges (was 5)

Reduced the size and frequency of the Accelerated Weapon screen effects to be less obstructive

Slightly reduced the amount of time you are locked out of ADS after charging a Sentinel

Vantage: moved energizing Sniper’s Mark’s sniper with an Ult Accelerant to “reload”

AUDIO

Fixed rare cases where “Gameplay Volume when Spectating” would be applied during regular gameplay

Fixed a rare issue where players situated uphill would briefly have occlusion filtering applied

Reduced volume of Pathfinder grapple for player (enemy audio not affected)

Revenant wall climb footsteps clearer in the mix

Slight reduction of Thermite volume over time at distance

Slight reduction in volume for Horizon’s Black Hole relative to FOV

