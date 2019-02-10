‘Apex Legends’ Weapons Guide: Extensive Breakdown Of The Best and Worst Guns

There are nearly two dozen different guns to use in Apex Legends, and thus finding the best weapons to use can be tricky, especially in the opening hours of your time with the battle royale game.

Of course, like in any multiplayer game, weapon preferences are an entirely subjective process, however, there are objectively better guns in the game, and ones you’ll want to avoid unless your preference is being a glutton for punishment.

That said, since Apex Legends launched on Monday, people consumed with the meta have been scrambling to figure out the best and worst weapons in the game, as well as the stats for each weapon. And as a meta vulture, I recently went looking on the Internet for an in-depth and accurate weapon breakdown, but really couldn’t find any. Most are either not comprehensive enough, or some are just downright inaccurate.

Then I stumbled across a weapon stat chart on the game’s official Reddit, and it’s undoubtedly the most helpful and informative weapons guide I’ve come across yet. Here it is, courtesy of ThrillGame:

If you’ve been playing Apex Legends, you’ll know right now the meta favors shotguns. And while the Mastiff is a beast — it’s hard to come by. But the Peacemaker isn’t, and if you see one, you should almost always pick one up. Whatever you do though, never — and I mean never — pick up the Mozambique, unless of course you’re trying to get back to the lobby screen as quickly as possible.

Apex Legends, which is free-to-play, is available for PS4, PC, and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, however, Respawn Entertainment is interested in bringing the battle royale game to the platform.

