‘Apex Legends’: Where to Find the Best Loot

Like any battle royale game, Apex Legends challenges players to drop in hot and find the best loot before enemy players in a fight to survive and be the last team standing. Since the latest free-to-play battle royale game to arrive on the scene seems to be a huge hit, many new players are diving in for the first time. For those looking for a little additional help in the loot depart, this handy map should help.

Courtesy of Reddit user ‘Mawu3n4’, the entire map is highlighted for the best loot drops. Personally, I’m a big fan of the Airbase, though several other members of the ComicBook crew favor the skull town and the bunker. For those that want to find out for themselves which is a favored drop point, check out the full map below:

An important thing to note before dropping in is that the purple zones have a higher chance to spawn as higher tier, though it’s not a 100% guarantee. The blue zones can also be flipped to offer higher tier-leveled items, but the marked zones are what the higher probability would be.

The above map is simply a screenshot of the fully interactive map seen here. The full website also offers more context as far as the different tiers, the likihood of drop rates, and where the Pathfinder Radars can be utilized. Players can also contribute by marking what sort of loot spawned at the marked locations, making the percentiles seen more accurate and constantly evolving with the spawn points.

Ready to get some of that loot for yourself? Apex Legends is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can also check out our full character guide here to see which Legend suits your play style the best.

