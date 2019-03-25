Apple Reveals “Apple Arcade” Game Subscription Service

Apple confirmed on Monday that it’s working on a new game subscription service called “Apple Arcade” that caters to users who play games on mobile devices. The subscription service was revealed during Apple‘s big showtime event following rumors that suggested such a product was being worked on. During the reveal, Apple said that the Apple Arcade service will be the world’s first game subscription model and will be available on multiple platforms.

Rumors surrounding Apple’s subscription service for mobile games first emerged in a report from Cheddar that led to another report from Bloomberg that suggested the subscription might be revealed during Monday’s event. Bloomberg said that the new service would bundle together mobile games from different developers and make them available to players at one fee, and it appears that those insights were correct.

During Apple’s event, it confirmed that the Apple Arcade service would be a new section of the App Store that’s already at the core of mobile games on Apple’s devices. Over 100 new and exclusive games will be available within the service with more titles added to Apple Arcade as time goes on.

Subscribers will be able to download and play any games which are included in the service so that they can test them out as they please. Games previewed during the event encompassed a variety of genres, and Apple confirmed that all of these games will be playable offline. There also aren’t any ads nor is there ad tracking in the service, and as the initial rumors suggested, these games won’t be ones that include any additional in-game purchases.

Another perk of the subscription service is that players with multiple Apple devices can pick up where they left off immediately after shifting to a new platform. Apple said that the games available through Apple Arcade will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV devices, and users can move from one platform to another to resume playing.

Apple Arcade will be available Fall 2019. Pricing information is not yet available, but Apple said those details and more will be revealed soon.

