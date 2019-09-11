Apple Arcade Price and Release Date Revealed

Apple featured its new collection of games called “Apple Arcade” during its September event where it finally revealed the price and release date for the subscription service. Apple Arcade will be available for mobile users starting on September 19th, and it’ll cost $4.99 a month, according to Apple. This price will make the catalog of mobile games available to everyone within a family plan as well.

While playing on iPhones will be one of the most popular ways to interact with all the games available through Apple Arcade, subscribers will also be able to play on other Apple devices like iPads and Apple TV. For those on the fence who aren’t sure of either the quality of the games or whether they’ll be interested enough to keep a subscription going, Apple is offering a free one-month trial for Apple Arcade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over 100 games are scheduled to be added to the service, some of which have been seen already. Games from LEGO like LEGO Brawls as well as another title from Annapurna Interactive called The Pathless are among many that have been revealed for Apple Arcade. Demos of some of these games that’ll be available were shown off during the Apple event. The use of console controllers like the ones for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will also be supported, Apple announced previously.

Apple revealed its Arcade service back in March and gave iOS users a preview of what to expect from it.

“Apple Arcade games will redefine games and be curated based on originality, quality, creativity, fun and their appeal to players of all ages,” Apple said about the service. “Apple Arcade will give customers the freedom to try any game from its handpicked collection of titles that are all-you-can-play, have no ads, ad tracking or additional purchases, and respect user privacy.”

Developing …