The 10 Best Games Released in 2001

2001 was a great year for video games. The fledgling PlayStation 2 was starting to hit its stride, Nintendo launched the Game Boy Advance and GameCube, and Microsoft launched the original Xbox. With a new generation kicking off, developers released hit after hit. It was such a packed year that games like SSX Tricky, Super Smash Bros. Melee, Final Fantasy X, Twisted Metal Black, and Advance Wars couldn’t even get into Metacritic’s top 10 best-reviewed games of the year. Below are the games that earned the distinction instead.

10) NHL 2002 – 92 Metascore

One of the biggest reasons reviewers loved NHL 2002 is that it was the first PlayStation 2 game to support Dolby Pro Logic and DTS sound, making it an important landmark for surround sound technology in video games. That was backed up by solid gameplay and slick visuals.

9) Paper Mario – 93 Metascore

While Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has become the fan-favorite entry in the franchise, the original is still an all-time classic. The RPG was an excellent way to introduce new fans to the genre and served as a great beginning to the long-running series.

8) Mario Kart: Super Circuit – 93 Metascore

Mario Kart: Super Circuit is the best-selling non-Pokemon game in the Game Boy Advance’s extensive library. The single-player modes are filled with tons of tracks and critics loved the multiplayer, especially battle mode.

7) Madden NFL 2002 – 94 Metascore

This year’s version of Madden was relatively light on new features, instead focusing on polishing everything for the new consoles. That worked out for developers, even if future games like Madden 2005 are more memorable for introducing features like the Hit Stick.

6) Devil May Cry – 94 Metascore

The first Devil May Cry was originally conceived as Resident Evil 4. Developer Capcom ended up going another way with that franchise, but still delivered an all-time classic in the action-adventure genre. The fast-paced action and hardcore difficulty inspired a franchise that’s still around.

5) Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec – 95 Metascore

Gran Turismo 3 was supposed to be a launch game for the PS2 but was pushed back to give the team plenty of time to iron out the kinks. The developers at Polyphony Digital put together one of the most graphically impressive games of the era, pushing the PS2 to its limits. Fans and critics responded positively, and GT3 went on to become the second-best-selling PlayStation 2 game of all time.

4) Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – 96 Metascore

MGS2 pulled off one of the best swerves in gaming history, putting players in the shoes of new character Raiden after spending most of the pre-release hype cycle showing off fan-favorite Solid Snake. It also boasted improved stealth gameplay and incredible graphical detail.

3) Halo: Combat Evolved – 97 Metascore

Microsoft needed a system-seller for its new Xbox, and the original Halo: Combat Evolved more than delivered. Bungie’s shooter set the tone for FPS games for the next several years and Halo LAN parties became a thing of legend. As one reviewer at the time put it, Halo was “the most important launch game for any console, ever.”

2) Grand Theft Auto 3 – 97 Metascore

Like Halo: Combat Evolved, Grand Theft Auto 3 was one of the most ground-breaking games of its era. A landmark for open worlds, developer Rockstar’s foray into 3D inspired countless other games. Heck, Rockstar is still largely using that same formula in 2025 with Grand Theft Auto 6. Simply put, GTA 3 is one of the best video games of all time.

1) Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 – 97 Metascore

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 might not be as important to the future of video games as Halo and GTA 3, but it is, for many, the pinnacle of skateboarding games. The addition of the revert was the final piece of the puzzle that completely unlocked the combo-filled gameplay fans remember. THPS 3 also boasts some of the best levels in the series. Thankfully, we’ll get to relive it all again soon with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 launching on July 11th.