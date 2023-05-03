New Star Trek Game Revealed

WizKids is making a new Star Trek board game, which will be released next year. Last week, WizKids revealed Star Trek: Discovery – Black Alert, a new strategy board game set in the Mirror Universe. The game features two teams controlling the USS Discovery and the ISS Charon trying to complete missions by controlling crew members and moving their respective ships to various parts of the ship. Each ship has their own endgame objective – the USS Discovery is trying to return to their universe while the ISS Charon is trying to capture the USS Discovery. ICV2 was the first to report the news.

WizKids has released several strategy-focused Star Trek games, although this is the first to focus on Star Trek: Discovery, which helped to re-launch the Star Trek franchise back in 2017. Games published by WizKids include Star Trek: Frontiers (a re-theme of Mage Knights) and the starship battle game Star Trek Alliances.

Earlier this year, Paramount announced that Star Trek: Discovery's fifth season will be its last and will continue to feature the Discovery's exploration of the 32nd Century, with a focus on more exploration and more adventure than in previous seasons. The last season of Star Trek: Discovery is expected to be released on Paramount+ in early 2024.

Other upcoming Star Trek projects coming soon include the long-gestating Starfleet Academy series, which will start production in 2024 and a Section 31 movie starring Michelle Yeoh. Also announced was premiere date for the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which will air this summer, and the third season of Star Trek: Lower Decks, which will debut in August.

No retail price has been announced for Star Trek: Discovery – Black Alert, but the game will be released in Q3 2023.