Apple May Reveal New Game Subscription Service Next Week

Apple has a big event coming up next week that might include a reveal of a game subscription service the tech giant is rumored to be working on. Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, will be speaking during a presentation on March 25th where Apple will cover different topics that remain unknown at this time, but new reports suggest that Apple has been moving along with its game subscription service talks and could be preparing for a reveal on Monday.

Cheddar first reported on Apple’s subscription service for games at the end of January and said it “would function like Netflix for games.” Months after that report, Apple announced its intentions to hold a big event on March 25th, though it didn’t unveil what it’d be talking about. The latest report on Apple’s plans for its App Store and a subscription model for games comes from Bloomberg and suggests that Apple is indeed working on a “premium games subscription” feature and is actively discussing it with “potential partners.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bloomberg cited sources who have knowledge of Apple’s plans Providing more details on how the service would work, Bloomberg reported that the unnamed service will focus on iPhones and iPads and the games that those devices are capable of playing. Paid games will be bundled together within the service for a monthly fee. Specific games and game creators weren’t mentioned, but Bloomberg said that the paid games included in the bundle will come form different developers. Free-to-play games that generate their revenue from optional in-game purchases aren’t said to be part of the plans.

One person cited in the report claimed that Apple would pass the revenue onto developers by dividing it up based on how much time people spent playing the games, though that detail and others mentioned within the report haven’t yet been confirmed by Apple.

Google also made waves recently with a gaming announcement when the company revealed Google Stadia, a service that streams games straight to users’ Google Chrome browsers.

Apple’s big event is scheduled to take place on March 25th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!