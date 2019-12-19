Apple's Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet Release Date Revealed

While video games have gained significant mainstream appreciation over the last few years, the industry is fairly underrepresented in the realms of television and film. Executive producers Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) plan to change all that with their new series Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet. The Apple TV+ exclusive series will follow the adventures of a video game development team. The series was announced a short while back, but now the series has a firm release date: February 7, 2020. The series received a nine-episode order from Apple, and all nine episodes will release on the same day.

Get ready for Mythic Quest: Ravens Banquet! The upcoming @AppleTV show with @RMcElhenney is produced by Ubisoft Film & Television, and will premiere on February 7! — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) December 18, 2019

It would be easy to imagine how a comedy series set around the video game industry could devolve into stereotypes about video games, but Mythic Quest has a strong advantage that might help in that regard: the show is being co-produced by Ubisoft Film & Television, a subsidiary of the popular video game publisher! Ubisoft is responsible for some of the industry's biggest franchises, including Rayman, Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Just Dance. As such, they could be the perfect studio to help bring this world to life, without it devolving into a punchline.

Created by Rob McElhenney and Megan Ganz, Mythic Quest will star McElhenney as the team's director, Ian Grimm, alongside Dani Pudi (Community), F. Murray Abraham (Homeland), Imani Hakim (Everybody Hates Chris), David Alan Hornsby (It's Always Sunny), Ashly Burch (Hey, Ash, Whatcha Playin'?), Charlotte Nicdao (Thor: Ragnarok) and Jessie Ennis (Hits).

According to Apple, Mythic Quest "follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game," but it will be interesting to see how much the setting plays into the actual storylines in the show. After all, The Office was rarely about the paper Dunder Mifflin was supplying, and more about the people that worked for the company. Still, regardless of what kind of role the video game backdrop will play, it will be interesting to see if the series can manage to further elevate public perception of the medium.

