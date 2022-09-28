Apple News Users Receive Offensive Push Notification in Possible Hack [UPDATED]

UPDATE 9/27: Fast Company confirmed on Twitter that its Apple News feed was hacked. It is investigating the matter and has shut down its website and Apple News feed in the meantime. The original story continues below.

Apple News users received a push notification with a racial slur and other offensive language, possibly as a result of a hack. Hacking is a massive issue in today's very modern and connected world. While many companies do their best to protect themselves against malicious actors. Last week, one of gaming's largest and most secretive developers, Rockstar Games, was hacked. This resulted in roughly an hour's worth of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay being leaked online, revealing new info about the story, setting, gameplay, and more. The hacker has reportedly been arrested, but police have only confirmed that they have arrested a hacker, but not what they may have hacked.

Yet another hack appears to have happened and this time, resulting in an incredibly gross message being displayed on people's devices. As reported by The Wrap, a bunch of Apple News users took to social media on September 27th to report a push notification sent from Fast Company, a business magazine that focuses on tech, business, and design. The push notification included an offensive message with a racial slur and obscene, sexually-charged language. It ended with the words "THRAX WAS HERE." It's unclear who Thrax is, but it does appear to be the result of a hack. The same message was sent twice and Fast Company have yet to address the matter on its social media. It's also unclear if this is a direct hack on Apple News or Fast Company specifically.

These kinds of hacks are not uncommon and it seems unlikely it will go unpunished given how seriously everyone involved takes these matters. Only time will tell what comes of it and we will continue to keep you posted if Apple or Fast Company releases any kind of statement on the matter. The issue is certainly upsetting and many social media users are expressing their frustration publicly, even tagging Apple and Fast Company in an attempt to get some kind of answer out of the two companies.

Did you receive this obscene and offensive push notification? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.