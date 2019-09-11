Apple Reveals Frogger in Toy Town

During Apple‘s recent event, the company unveiled a plethora of things for a wide variety of people. It wasn’t all about the new series of iPhones, that may or may not have been inspired by Cyberpunk 2077, but Apple Arcade was given a bit of the spotlight. A release date and price were announced as well as some of the games that will be available through the service. One such game revealed during the presentation is Frogger in Toy Town, a new take on the classic title that features a frog hopping its way across a busy road to reach the other side.
Frogger in Toy Town is being developed by Q Games, with publishing being handled by Konami. The brief clip shown in the video above shows a vibrant environment in which the titular frog will be jumping around. Of course, the property has come a long way from just hopping across the street as there will be many more obstacles and various courses in the upcoming title.
The inbound Frogger title will be launching when Apple Arcade arrives on September 19th. The service will be usable on the majority of Apple devices and will cost $4.99 a month. “Apple Arcade games will redefine games and be curated based on originality, quality, creativity, fun and their appeal to players of all ages,” Apple said about the service. “Apple Arcade will give customers the freedom to try any game from its handpicked collection of titles that are all-you-can-play, have no ads, ad tracking or additional purchases, and respect user privacy.”
As for some of the other exclusive games that will be available on Apple Arcade, those can be found below:
- “Ballistic Baseball” from Gameloft, is an action-packed arcade baseball game that captures the intense battle between pitcher and batter in live head-to-head multiplayer matches.
- “ChuChu Rocket! Universe” explodes as Sega launches the beloved ChuChus into a universe of strange and wonderful planets with over 100 mind-bending puzzles.
- In “Exit the Gungeon” from Devolver, players must escape a collapsing hell dungeon as increasingly perilous obstacles and opponents stand in their way.
- “Overland” from Finji, is a post-apocalyptic road trip adventure where players fight dangerous creatures, rescue stranded travelers and scavenge for supplies to survive.
- “PAC-MAN PARTY ROYALE” from Bandai Namco, is a brand-new arcade experience featuring a four-player Battle Mode where the last PAC-MAN standing wins.
- In “Projection: First Light” from Blowfish, players follow the adventures of Greta, a girl living in a mythological shadow puppet world as she embarks on a journey of self-enlightenment, helped by legendary heroes from ancient cultures along the way.
- In “Rayman Mini” from Ubisoft, Rayman has been reduced to the size of an ant! Players use insects, mushrooms and plants to run through the world as quickly as possible or try over and over again to achieve the perfect score.
- In “Shantae and the Seven Sirens” from WayForward, players explore a vast sunken city and battle the Seven Sirens in the Half-Genie’s most thrilling adventure yet.
“Skate City” from Snowman brings the heart and soul of street skating to life with multi-touch controls as city streets become the ultimate skater playground.
- In “Sneaky Sasquatch” from RAC7, players live the life of a Sasquatch and do regular, everyday Sasquatch stuff like sneaking around in disguise, raiding coolers and picnic baskets, playing golf and more.
- “Steven Universe: Unleash the Light,” is an original Cartoon Network game, co-written by Rebecca Sugar, where players pick their favorite characters, choose which Gems are in their party, unlock awesome new abilities and equip alternate costumes in the ultimate mobile role-playing game (RPG).
- “Super Impossible Road” from Rogue Games, is a futuristic, high-speed racing game where players master hairpin turns on courses that twist and coil over beautiful galactic backdrops.
- “The Bradwell Conspiracy” from Bossa, is a beautifully stylized conspiracy adventure thriller with a humorous twist.
- In “The Enchanted World” from Noodlecake, players help a young fairy piece together a magical world torn apart by dark forces.
- “Various Daylife” from Square Enix, is a brand-new RPG from the creators of “Bravely Default” and “Octopath Traveler.” In the year 211 of the Imperial Era, players explore a newly discovered continent while living life to the fullest in the city of Erebia.