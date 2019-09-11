Apple Reveals Frogger in Toy Town

During Apple‘s recent event, the company unveiled a plethora of things for a wide variety of people. It wasn’t all about the new series of iPhones, that may or may not have been inspired by Cyberpunk 2077, but Apple Arcade was given a bit of the spotlight. A release date and price were announced as well as some of the games that will be available through the service. One such game revealed during the presentation is Frogger in Toy Town, a new take on the classic title that features a frog hopping its way across a busy road to reach the other side.

Frogger in Toy Town is being developed by Q Games, with publishing being handled by Konami. The brief clip shown in the video above shows a vibrant environment in which the titular frog will be jumping around. Of course, the property has come a long way from just hopping across the street as there will be many more obstacles and various courses in the upcoming title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The inbound Frogger title will be launching when Apple Arcade arrives on September 19th. The service will be usable on the majority of Apple devices and will cost $4.99 a month. “Apple Arcade games will redefine games and be curated based on originality, quality, creativity, fun and their appeal to players of all ages,” Apple said about the service. “Apple Arcade will give customers the freedom to try any game from its handpicked collection of titles that are all-you-can-play, have no ads, ad tracking or additional purchases, and respect user privacy.”

As for some of the other exclusive games that will be available on Apple Arcade, those can be found below: