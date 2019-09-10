Apple Officially Reveals the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Well, there you have it, folks. Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 11 and its various models, the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The new devices, announced at a special event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, are the new standard model for Apple going forward, and there’s a few upgrades from what came before.

As revealed today, the three models have a couple of things in common: 12-megapixel cameras, for example. The two Pro iPhone versions, however, include triple cameras on the back, whereas the base model only has the two on the back. Those are the wide and ultra wide cameras for all, and then the telephoto camera. All three also include the new A13 processor, and will feature iOS 13, the latest and greatest version of the company’s mobile operating system.

Beyond that, however, it’s mostly a matter of degrees of separation. In terms of storage, the iPhone 11 comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB variants, while the Pro and Pro Max start at 64GB and go all the way up to 512GB, with 256GB being the mid-tier option rather than the top-tier one.

The Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available to pre-order beginning this Friday at 8PM ET, and are set to ship on September 20th. The absolute lowest-tier version of the phone starts at $699, while the absolute top-tier version starts at $1,099. These prices vary between models and storage capacity, and most plans will also break it down into monthly payments if purchased through a wireless carrier, for example.

What do you think of the new iPhone models? Are you excited about any of them particularly? Let us know in the comments! You can check out all of our previous coverage of Apple right here.