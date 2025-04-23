PS2 Game Gets New Feature 24 Years After Release

The PS2 is arguably the best era for PlayStation games. Classics like Final Fantasy X, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Silent Hill 2, Persona 4, God of War, Grand Theft Auto III, and so many more made their debut on the beloved Sony console that launched in 2000, around 25 years ago. Some of these fan-favorite video games have found their way to other platforms in different forms. While many of these remakes or ports attempt to be faithful to the original material, sometimes new features are added. This is the case with one PS2 action-adventure game, which is getting a new feature 24 years after its original release.

Specifically, this game is developed by Capcom and was conceptually a Resident Evil game set during the Sengoku period in Japan. Onimusha: Warlords was released back in 2001 for the PS2, spawning a franchise that was critically acclaimed and loved by its fans. However, a new mainline entry hasn’t been released since Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams in 2006. Eventually, the series made a comeback, as the first entry was remastered back in 2018, bringing the cult classic to modern platforms. It is this version that is adding a new feature to the decades-old game.

In a brand-new trailer revealing the Onimusha 1+2 Pack, which bundles the first two entries together, Capcom announced Onimusha: Warlords is adding “Hell Mode” to the remaster. This new feature will be available on April 23rd in a free update, giving players another reason to revisit the samurai Samanosuke Akechi’s demon slaying adventure. For those unaware, Hell Mode is an “extremely difficult” game mode where players die in one hit. This is intended for players who are very familiar with the game or those really looking for a challenge.

Onimusha: Warlords is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The backwards compatibility feature on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles makes the game playable on both platforms. It is currently listed at $19.99 by itself, but will be packaged with the remaster of Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny on April 23rd. Luckily, these games are being brought to modern consoles, considering the resale value has grown since the reveal of Onimusha: Way of the Sword last year.

When the Onimusha: Warlords remaster was released, it was met with middling reviews. According to review aggregate site Metacritic, the visually improved action-adventure game garnered an average score of 71 across 31 critic reviews.

For those who want to know more about the game, here is a synopsis for the Onimusha: Warlords remaster:

Synoposis: “Capcom’s riveting samurai adventure returns! This version includes the original game’s intense swordplay and dramatic revenge story, plus a host of enhancements. Improved controls allow players to move and fight with analog-stick precision. The crisp, high-definition visuals support 16:9 widescreen as well as the original 4:3 resolution display. A new soundtrack brings the feudal Japan setting to life with an air of authenticity and intrigue. Experience this enhanced version of the best-selling action-adventure classic!”