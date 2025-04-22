5 Reasons You Shouldn’t Miss This Capcom PS2 Remaster Next Month

Next month, a remaster of PS2 classic Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny will be released on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. It’s arriving several years after a remaster of the first game in the series, Onimusha: Warlords, and about a year before the newest game in this Capcom franchise, 2026’s Onimusha: Way of the Sword. Ahead of its launch on May 23rd, I had the opportunity to go hands-on with the Nintendo Switch version of the remaster early.

From what I’ve seen and played, this remaster of Onimusha 2 is shaping up quite well. If you’ve never played an Onimusha game before, this is a great first title to get acquainted with ahead of Way of the Sword’s launch next year. If you’re a fan of the 2002 classic that was released on PS2, then you’ll appreciate some of the improvements and special features that this new version of the game brings with it. The following five enhancements stand out in particular.

1. You Aren’t Forced to Use Tank Controls

Onimusha 2 is an action game, but it can be tough for the modern gamer to return to because it uses tank controls. That style of control was more common in the early days of 3D gaming, but it also makes moving around and doing so quickly a slower process. Like the recent remaster of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, Onimusha 2 now lets players switch between modern controls and tank controls whenever they want. The d-pad can still be used if you want that classic control experience, but using the control stick enables smoother movement controls. That alone should make this version of Onimusha 2 the easiest to pick up and play.

2. A New, Tougher Difficulty Option

For returning players who want a challenge, the new Hell Mode difficulty is now present. This level of difficulty makes Onimusha 2 extremely tough and does so by killing the player if they are hit even once. It was a novelty for me to test out, although I couldn’t get very far in it. Still, for those diehard Onimusha fans who want to test their abilities in the game’s delicately framed and designed combat encounters, Hell Mode offers up a worthy challenge. I always enjoy when a remaster like this can offer up a brand new way to play the classic so it doesn’t just feel like fans are buying the same game again.

3. Easy Access to All of Onimusha 2’s Mini-Games

Onimusha 2 features some fun mini-games, and this remaster makes them easier to access. By navigating to the Special Features section on the remaster’s main menu, you’ll see the option to start playing The Man in Black, Team Oni, and Puzzle Phantom Realm straight from this menu. Having these mini-games all instantly accessible from the moment you reboot the remaster up is a nice touch, and makes the remaster worth it even if you don’t plan on fully replaying the game. These modes also felt particularly fitting for portable play on Nintendo Switch.

4. Lots of Gorgeous Art in the Gallery

For those who appreciate learning about the development of a game like Onimusha 2, the Gallery in the Special Features is also worth checking out. This Gallery contains over 100 sketches from character designer Keita Amemiya, some other Capcom art, and the game’s soundtrack. While it lacks the developer commentary or historical context of some other museum-like modes in similar remasters, it’s still neat to get this behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Onimusha 2.

5. Auto Save is Here

Auto Save is a small addition, but it may be the remaster’s most important feature. Games from the PS2 era, like Onimusha 2, were often quite restrictive in terms of when and where players could save the game. While it’s still possible to save at statues in-game, the Auto Save feature ensures there won’t be massive gaps in progress between saves. Like the HD visuals and modern controls, this is one of those simple amenities that we often overlook in modern gaming, but vastly improves the long-term experience of playing a game like Onimusha 2 in its remastered form.

Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny launches for PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on May 23rd.