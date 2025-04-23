Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Review: An RPG Tour De Force

RPGs seem like a dime a dozen these days, so when one seems set to soar, it soars high. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, in many cases, fits that exact bill, as it aimed to honor the timely traditions of classic Final Fantasy and modern Persona, paired with an all-star cast and French-inspired design. I’ve spent a lot of time with Expedition 33 and can say with full confidence that, despite some small issues with story and graphics, Sandfall Interactive’s debut game is one of this year’s must-play games and is a passionate, pitch-perfect homage to classic turn-based RPGs.

If you can believe it, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the first title by Sandfall Interactive, a small independent studio of about 30 people. You wouldn’t be able to tell given the look and feel of the game, as its high-definition graphics and fluid combat match that of a AAA title in more ways than one. You follow the surviving members of Expedition 33, broken and battered, as they make their way to the Paintress, an unknown entity who has the power to erase all those of a certain age with the stroke of her paintbrush. It essentially sets up all the workings of a suicide mission, as nobody has been able to best the Paintress. However, your team’s determination shows glimmers of hope, ones that may be able to save the people of Lumiere and the world itself.

Maelle carefully planning her attack against the enemy.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is very passionate about its inspirations from Final Fantasy and Persona, primarily with the turn-based battle system. With three different characters with unique powers of their own, you’ll take on various enemies as you venture to the Paintress. These foes come in many shapes and sizes, with each being their own forces of nature you have to adapt to. Luckily, you have access to a variety of skills and moves, alongside your basic attack and gun. You can mix and match your team to fit your playstyle, down to their individual stats. So, if you want your party member, Maelle, to be more of a tank with her stances, up her strength and vitality, while counteracting that with luck and agility for Luna and her Elemental Magic. These grow more with Pictos and Lumina, as you can accrue new assets to boost your performance on the battlefield in the way you want to. The levels of customization aren’t too new, but they are welcomed in an RPG of this depth.

Much like Super Mario RPG, you can power up your attacks via quick-time events. While QTEs have caught a lot of flak over the years, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 does right by them and adds a layer of interaction to the gameplay that makes it much more enjoyable. This is emphasized more with the dodge and parry buttons, as you can actively avoid or block enemy moves as they happen instead of taking the hit. It makes even the most mundane of battles unique each time as you time every parry and, if you’re lucky, unleash a powerful counterattack. Parrying is very much the name of the game and can most certainly make or break the battle, so good hand-eye coordination plays a huge part here, as there are tons of challenging bosses and enemies in the world.

Fortunately, Expedition 33’s graphics are just like those seen in the trailers: bold, realistic, and stunning. It’s definitely one of the most visually impressive titles we’ve seen in a while, especially from an indie game. Despite being set in a Belle Epoque-style world, it still maintains an aspect of humanity and authenticity. A good chunk of the game does have you exploring different regions and lands, so basking in the hauntingly beautiful scenery has its perks when you get the time. The graphics really shine in battles, as your attacks have some gorgeous animations to go along with them, reminiscent of Shin Megami Tensei V and Final Fantasy VII. Plus, I never grew tired of seeing new animations, or ones I’ve seen over and over, as they bring a fun flair to every fight, even more so when they break that mold.

When it comes to the story, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 delivers a heart-wrenching narrative that ebbs and flows with each beat. It takes some huge risks and, for the most part, they work incredibly well, even if they don’t seem to at the time. Some of the later parts of Expedition 33 did throw me for a loop and, while in the end it worked, it did feel a bit too strayed from what the original narrative set up. All that being said, the game shines bright with its emotions and depth, crafting something new and original that sticks well after you hit credits.

In addition, its cast of characters is one of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s biggest assets. I haven’t fallen in love with a group this hard since Metaphor: ReFantazio. The amount of depth and complexities each party member has, from the enigmatic yet determined Lune to the kind yet broken Gustave, is grand. Given you are playing characters who have more or less come to terms with death, feeling hopeful yet scared is something eerily relatable.

It helps tremendously that the cast of the game is simply phenomenal. Every character is incredibly acted, especially those in the main cast. Even with big Hollywood actors like Davedevil: Born Again’s Charlie Cox and Lord of the Rings’ Andy Serkis, it all feels authentic and real. However, if there is one performance that I’d say stands out the most, it’s Jennifer English (Baldur’s Gate III) as the youthful and tragic Maelle. Her portrayal of the young heroine brings so much more to the character than was originally thought of, embodying this character to the fullest. You can expect Jennifer to be the talk of the town for awards season for sure, and one who deserves the recognition.

Esquie flying over the minimap with the broken Eiffel Tower in the back.

I would be completely remiss if I also didn’t bring up the excellent soundtrack, composed by Lorien Testard. There was not a single moment when the music wasn’t blowing me away. If you like JRPG soundtracks, or any gaming soundtracks for that matter, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has one of the best of the decade. Thundering French vocals and fantastic orchestral arrangements paint each backdrop and elevate the gameplay in so many ways. I’d even say it, at times, matched that feeling that Persona 5 and Metaphor: ReFantazio had with its battle themes. It’s impressive that so many genres are tackled, like jazz, classical, and techno, and each works as well as they do. Despite some fantastic competition this year with South of Midnight and Assassin’s Creed Shadows for music, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of, if not the frontrunner, for awards.

I played Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 on an Xbox Series X|S, and I rarely had any frame rate drops or graphical errors. Unfortunately, the version I played suffered from a few bugs, more so when transitioning into cutscenes and seeing it load. It did interrupt the flow of things and sometimes took away from emotional parts. While it will likely be fixed over time, it happened a bit more often than I expected it to. Outside of that, the graphics looked awesome, which I’m sure PC and PlayStation 5 will match, even more so the PC version.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 wears its passion and inspiration on its sleeve and does right by it. You can tell in every inch of the game, much like last year’s Astro Bot, that the team truly cared about it and loved the games that inspired it. With phenomenal performances, great graphics, rich narrative, engaging gameplay, and beautiful soundtrack, Sandfall Interactive has solidified itself as a force to be reckoned with this year and one to definitely keep tabs on in the future. Despite some flaws, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of 2025’s best games and is most certainly the best RPG of the year so far.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

An Xbox Series X copy of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was provided by the publisher for the purpose of this review.