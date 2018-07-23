Aquaman Coming to DC Universe Online With Atlantis Episode

Things are heating up in DC Universe Online. Underwater, that is.

The official website for Daybreak’s hit multiplayer MMO has posted a new story announcing that Aquaman was swimming his way into the game later this year, with a new chapter based around Atlantis. This follows on a popular weekend for the Aquaman film at San Diego Comic-Con, in which a new trailer was revealed.

The description for the new Atlantis episode is as follows:

In ATLANTIS, rebellion is festering deep beneath the sea. Aquaman reigns as king, but for how long? The tide is shifting, Corum Rath and his Deluge conspirators seek to seize the throne, and soon Atlantis itself will be thrown into chaos and war.

Players will journey to Atlantis to quell the rebellion, where the fate of the kingdom and perhaps of two worlds – land and sea – hang in the balance.

There are a few details revealed about Atlantis, which you can find below:

Atlantis will be a large-scale episode and event, with level-agnostic event versions of content available for a limited time.

The episode will feature new and returning heroes and villains, including Aquaman, Mera, Aqualad, Ocean Master, Corum Rath, Murk, and more.

The storyline will include a variety of singleplayer and multiplayer adventures set for the first time in the undersea kingdom of Atlantis.

The episode will launch new player rewards, including new gear, styles, base items, and feats.

SJ Mueller, who serves as creative director for DC Universe Online, said, “ATLANTIS y’all. I know everyone – me included – has been wanting to visit Aquaman and Mera’s home, and I’m so glad we get to finally take the plunge. The team is going all out on this one, just like we did with Teen Titans, and it’s going to be a blast.”

Jack Emmert, head of games for Daybreak Studios, added, “From the magic of Arion to the dystopian future of Flashpoint, Atlantis has always been at the center of DC Comics history. It is beyond exciting to be able to bring this world to life in DC Universe Online. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have built.”

A release date wasn’t given yet, but Atlantis is expected to be available this November. Fans will definitely want to, ahem, dive in. You can check out the concept art for the massive world above.

DC Universe Online is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.