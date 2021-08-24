Arcade1Up Jr. Line Announced Featuring PAC-MAN and Paw Patrol

✖

Arcade1Up has officially announced a new Arcade1Up Jr. line of at-home cabinets specifically designed for ages 4 through 8 years old. Two Arcade1Up Jr. cabinets have been announced -- Arcade1Up Jr. PAC-MAN and Arcade1Up Jr. Paw Patrol -- that are a smaller size than the previous Arcade1Up cabinets with controls specifically designed for kids.

Notably, the Arcade1Up Jr. line of cabinets from the company are 3 feet in height and feature oversized buttons as well as an 8-inch monitor and in-game features to support those learning to play. Perhaps best of all? Unlike other Arcade1Up cabinets, Arcade1Up Jr. cabinets are fully assembled from the start; owners will only need to unbox it and plug it in to play. You can check out what the two Arcade1Up Jr. PAC-MAN and Arcade1Up Jr. Paw Patrol cabinets look like below:

"We are very excited to add Arcade1Up Jr. to our at home entertainment collection," said Scott Bachrach, Founder and CEO of Tastemakers LLC and Arcade1Up, as part of the official announcement. "It’s a nostalgic experience for fans of retro gaming to introduce to the next generation."

In terms of actual licensed video games, the Arcade1Up Jr. PAC-MAN cabinet features PAC-MAN, DIG DUG, and GALAGA while the Arcade1Up Jr. Paw Patrol cabinet includes Paw Patrol: Chase is in a Race, Paw Patrol Off Duty, and Paw Patrol Pups on the Go. While no future cabinets in the Arcade1Up Jr. line have been announced at this point, it seems fair to assume that future entries will be of similar construction and feature three video games each.

As noted above, the Arcade 1Up Jr. PAC-MAN cabinet is set to release for purchase on October 15th while the Arcade1Up Jr. Paw Patrol cabinet will release on November 15th. The price for both starts at $279.99, though the company notes that prices may vary depending on the retailer. The Arcade1Up Jr. cabinets should be available at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Kohl's, Walmart, QVC, HSN, and more when orders go live. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Arcade1Up right here.

