Arcade1UP Launches Full-Size Claw Machine With Scam Mode

Arcade1Up is known for making semi-affordable, smaller scale reproductions of classic arcade cabinets, but they're shifting gears a bit with the release of this full-size claw machine. No home arcade is complete without a claw machine, and this version can be set to one of three difficultly levels – Easy, Medium, or the default for every real claw machine – Scam Mode.

The cabinet also features a light up marquee and button, adjustable sound volume, and 12 plastic capsules that can be filled with prizes of your choice. You can also add loose prizes like stuffed animals to round things out. Pre-orders are available now here on Amazon priced at $499.99 with a release date set for November 5th. It would make a fun holiday gift, not to mention a fun party game. Just keep in mind that there's no coin slot, so don't look at Scam Mode as a business venture.

As noted, the claw machine is full-size at 22"W x 22.5"D x 61.25"H. They suggest that prizes shouldn't exceed .44 pounds, but you could always go over that threshold to enhance Scam Mode. If you want to build out your home arcade, additional Arcade1UP cabinets can be found here on Amazon and here at Walmart.

One of the best Arcade1UP options going right now is the Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 X-Men '97 Edition cabinet that was released earlier this year. It comes with 8 classic Marvel fighting games along with online multiplayer, dual speakers, two player controls, a 17-inch display, and a light-up faux coin door for that extra touch of authenticity. There's even some pretty fantastic artwork on the cabinet itself.

You can order the X-Men '97 arcade cabinet are right here on Amazon priced at $499.99 . That's not a bad price as far as Arcade1Up cabinets are concerned. Their original Marvel vs. Capcom 2 cabinet was priced at $600 for example. The 8 Marvel games included in the cabinet are as follows: