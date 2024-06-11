Arcane to Conclude With Season 2, New Teaser Trailer Revealed

Ahead of the release of Arcane Season 2 later this year, it has been confirmed that the Netflix series will conclude with this next slate of episodes. Back in 2021, Arcane first released on Netflix and was quickly met with widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike. Since then, the wait for Season 2 has continued to drag on with very little information to go off of. Now, Netflix is finally ready to talk a bit more about Arcane and has revealed that the show will not be continuing for any additional seasons.

To coincide with a larger update for the future of League of Legends today, Riot Games released a new teaser trailer for Arcane Season 2. This new trailer provides our best look so far at Season 2 and reveals how the story will develop following the events of Season 1's major cliffhanger. Characters like Jinx, Vi, Caitlin, and Ekko who were all prominently featured in Season 1 are seen throughout this trailer, while new characters are also briefly highlighted.

You can watch the new teaser for Arcane right here:

As for the reason behind Arcane's ending, it was said that the story seen in Season 2 was always meant to serve as the ending of the series. Additionally, Arcane co-creator Christian Linke explained that those who have worked on the show have aspirations to move on and tell new stories in other parts of the League of Legends universe. For now, it's not known exactly what this might lead to, but future projects associated with TV and film are said to be in development.

"From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind which means the story of Arcane wraps up with this second season," said Linke. "But Arcane is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra. We've been with Riot through Vi and Jinx's entire journey thus far. [...] Their arcs have grown so far beyond our original dreams and we want to give the same treatment to more champions. We're currently working on our next projects across television and film and we're hopeful we can share more by the end of the year."

As for the release of Arcane Season 2, it's known that the show will be returning on Netflix at some point in November 2024. Details when it comes to the number of episodes in Season 2 and its release strategy have yet to be provided, but we'll surely begin to learn more on this front in the weeks ahead.