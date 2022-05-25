Arcs Takes Space Opera Board Games to Whole New Level

✖

Leder Games has launched the Kickstarter for their highly anticipated space opera game Arcs. The new Kickstarter launched yesterday and is quickly approaching the $1 million mark, having hit $831,000 as of press time. Arcs was designed by Cole Wehrle and Kyle Ferrin, the design team behind the smash hit Root and the acclaimed Oath: Chronicle of Empire and Exile. However, while both of those games had a distinct fantasy theme, Arcs takes players into space as the leaders of a dying space empire beset by a galactic blight.

In Arcs, players will try to bring their space empire into a new era by completing different objectives. While all the players begin with the same batch of resources, their choices early in the game (especially when deciding what to prioritize) will ultimately send players in wildly different directions.

In each round, players use a trick-taking mechanic to determine what actions to take using cards with one of four icons on them. The lead player takes their turn, completing the number of actions on whichever card they play. Other players can choose to copy that action (which means they take a single action that matches the action taken by the lead player), follow that action by playing a higher numbered card, which allows them to take even more of the same action as the lead player, or they can "pivot" by playing an off-suit card. Pivoting allows a player to take a different action one time during that round. Players may also "seize the initiative" by sacrificing a second card, which guarantees that they'll be the lead player during the next turn. As players complete objectives, they'll accumulate Power, and the player with the most Power at the end of the game wins.

In addition to the base game, Arcs will also have a campaign expansion, which plays out over three sessions. The results of an individual session determines the state of the board during the next game, which makes the decisions made in one game even more important in the long run.

A copy of the base game of Arcs will be sent out to backers who pledge at least $60. A $100 pledge gets players the base set of Arcs and the campaign expansion.

The Kickstarter for Arcs will remain open through June 14th.