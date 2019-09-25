Arise: A Simple Story Is a Beautiful Nordic Adventure Coming to PS4 This December

Yesterday, during Sony’s State of Play, Techland and developer Piccolo Studio announced Arise: A Simple Story for PS4. Unfortunately, the game got lost in the storm of The Last of Us Part II and the other big games at the PlayStation livestream. That said, you don’t want to miss this one. Arise: A Simple Story is an adventure puzzle game in development for PS4, and set to release on December 3. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of any additional platforms, but there is a debut trailer, and man does it look good.

If you like games like Journey or Rime, then it looks like Arise: A Simple Story will be right up your alley. Its debut trailer features a beautiful, idyllic art direction, complimented by a soft visual glow. And the terrific look of the game is added to with what sounds like a promising, moving soundtrack. You can check out the trailer for yourself, below:

“Arise: A Simple Story is a game filled with feelings of love and loss that we believe is truly special,” writes Piccolo Studio of the game over on the PlayStation Blog. “With our hearts poured into it, it’s not just our debut as a studio… it’s our dream coming to life. We want to take you on this one-of-a-kind journey that will bring back memories of your own life, both happy and sad, but all part of your story.”

As you may know, there’s been plenty of these type of games since Journey made it big in 2012. But most of them have felt derivative, while this looks well-realized and unique. Whether the gameplay, story, and more will come together in a meaningful way is anyone’s best guess, but for now, everyone should be keeping this one on their radar.

Arise: A Simple Story will be available on PS4 when it launches on December 3. Below, you can read more about the game:

“Your adventure in Arise starts where many might end—on a funeral pyre,” reads an official blurb about the game. “You wake up in limbo, where a mysterious light beckons you from atop of a snowy mountain. Your trek towards it turns into a bittersweet journey through your life, where you relive the moments of happiness but also have to face devastating tragedies all over again. If that’s not extraordinary enough, you quickly realize you have the gift to bend time to your will.”