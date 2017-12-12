ARK: Aberration Now Available Now

Fans of the dino survival game ARK: Survival Evolved can rejoice, because Studio Wildcard has just announced that the latest expansion, Aberration, is available now! Traverse hidden caves, survive a radiated wasteland … even new dinos to tame! Check out the Aberration expansion trailer now!

“Waking up on Aberration – a derelict, malfunctioning ARK featuring an elaborate underground biome system filled with new challenges unlike those found on prior ARK maps. Extreme radioactive sunlight, earthquakes, and environmental hazards, ziplines, wingsuits, climbing gear, fantastical creatures like the Rock Drake and Basilisk, and more await survivors throughout these vast caverns. Beware the ‘Nameless’: unrelenting, Element-infused humanoids, which have evolved into vicious light-hating creatures, and the Reapers, massive alien monstrosities which can impregnate foes to spawn their offspring!”

Aberration is supposed to be the biggest expansion yet for ARK, and offers a new story for players to enjoy! A ton of new items are now available for crafting, new dinosaurs to tame and protect, new threats to survive – it’s a solid reason to try out this survival title.

For those that have the season pass, this expansion is free to download and available right now. For those that did not opt to purchase the season pass, Aberration is available for $19.99.

ARK: Survival Evolved is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

More about the base game:

As a man or woman stranded naked, freezing and starving on the shores of a mysterious island called ARK, you must hunt, harvest resources, craft items, grow crops, research technologies, and build shelters to withstand the elements. Use your cunning and resources to kill or tame & breed the leviathan dinosaurs and other primeval creatures roaming the land, and team up with or prey on hundreds of other players to survive, dominate… and escape!