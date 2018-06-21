Ark: Survival Evolved Extinction Expansion Release Date Announced

The release date of Ark: Survival Evolved’s next expansion called Extinction has now been revealed with the newest DLC due out on November 6.

Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One players will all get the content on that day as Ark: Survival Evolved gets Extinction, an expansion that was previewed briefly in the trailer above that was released by Studio Wildcard. You’ll see some of the new areas and creatures that you’ll encounter as well as the gargantuan Titans, creatures that rule the world, at least until you have something to say about it.

“Finish your journey through the worlds of ARK in ‘Extinction’, where the story began and ends: on Earth itself!” Studio Wildcard’s description of the Extinction expansion read. “An Element-infested, ravaged planet filled with fantastical creatures both organic & technological, Earth holds both the secrets of the past and the keys to its salvation. As a veteran Survivor who has conquered all previous obstacles, your ultimate challenge awaits: can you defeat the gigantic roaming Titans which dominate the planet, and complete the ARK cycle to save Earth’s future?”

While Ark players won’t get the expansion until it drops a few months from now in November, that doesn’t mean that you’ll be deprived of all Extinction content leading up to that release. Studio Wildcard announced a new feature called the Extinction Chronicles that will allow players to learn more what they can expect from the expansion while also giving them the chance to unlock some Extinction skins. The studio is also teasing players with some mysterious creatures that have left players guessing.

“In the months leading up to Extinction there will be routine drops of Extinction-related Explorer Notes on The Island, Scorched Earth, and Aberration. Once collected these notes will unlock new Extinction-related skins. There will also be the appearance of more powerful Tek-themed Dinosaur variants within the ARKs each month! We have already released the first set of these Explorer Notes last Friday which also included the first Extinction related skin ‘Corrupted Helm’ and mighty the Tek Rex.”

Ark: Extinction is scheduled to be released for all available platforms on November 6, and those with the Explorer’s Pack or season pass with automatically receive access to it.