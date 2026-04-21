A Long Dormant Run-and-Gun Series Is Returning After 40 Years

A long-dormant video game series that first launched 40 years ago is finally returning with a brand new entry. This kind of thing doesn’t happen often, but if you peruse the vast number of gaming franchises from the 1980s, you’ll find plenty that came and went without any new entries for years, often decades. Still, there’s a rich library of titles sitting there gathering dust with plenty of room for expansion, and a popular franchise that spent much of its time in the ‘80s is making a comeback, thanks to some retro enthusiasts with a love of the classics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On April 15, 2026, Dinamic Software announced on X that it was reviving the long-dormant Moves franchise with a brand-new entry, Space Moves, and a remake of the OG title as Army Moves Overdrive. The Moves franchise launched in 1986 with Army Moves, which was followed by Navy Moves in 1987 and Arctic Moves in 1995. That was the last time the Moves franchise saw any development, but Retrobytes Games is working with Dinamic Software to bring it back from the dead with Space Moves, a direct sequel arriving more than 30 years after the last entry.

The Moves Franchise Returns With Space Moves

Image courtesy of Dinamic Software

The franchise launched with Army Moves back in 1986, first on the Amiga and Amstrad CPC before arriving on other systems, including the Commodore 64, Atari ST, ZX Spectrum, MS-DOS, and others. The scrolling shooter was developed by Dinamic Software and spawned two sequels that arrived on various consoles over the years. A third sequel, Desert Moves, was announced at the conclusion of Arctic Moves, but the game was never developed or published. It appears that Dinamic Software has decided to forgo those 31-year-old plans and develop Space Moves rather than Desert Moves.

Play video

Dinamic Software and Retrobytes Games announced Space Moves via the Spanish gaming magazine Micromanía, the world’s oldest video game magazine still in circulation. In addition to the announcement, gameplay footage dropped, showing what appears to be a complete throwback to the earliest days of the Moves franchise. The above footage emulates retro systems incredibly well while maintaining the framerate and controls of modern devices you’d expect in 2026. Developing a game in this manner is actually more challenging than it appears, and it shows Dinamic Software’s adherence to their OG vision.

Anytime a developer dusts off an old franchise and breathes new life into it, it can be exciting. That said, we all remember Duke Nukem Forever. Still, Space Moves appears to be a well-made direct sequel that could have been programmed decades ago, so anyone who enjoyed the Moves trilogy back in the day will likely love returning to the franchise. It’s unclear when the game will be released, and the same goes for Army Moves Overdrive. It has a Steam page, but as of writing, there’s very little information, so it could be some time before it’s made available for Early Access or is launched.

Do you remember playing the Moves games back in the day? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!