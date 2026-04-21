New Valve Leak May Tease Impending Steam Machine Release

A new leak from Valve may have just indicated that the highly anticipated Steam Machine is drawing much closer to its release. Upon its announcement near the end of last year, the Steam Machine was said to be launching in the early months of 2026. Unfortunately, due to ongoing shortages tied to manufacturing components, Valve ended up delaying the Steam Machine indefinitely, with the hope of still releasing it in the first half of this year. Now, a new leak has suggested that the company could be laying the groundwork to announce this launch date in the near future.

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Spotted by @SadlyItsBradley, Valve recently uploaded a new unboxing video to Steam for its upcoming Steam controller. The video, which isn’t viewable just yet, is likely one that Valve is planning to push out closer to the release of the Steam Controller as a way of trying to sell the product further. As such, for it to have appeared in the backend on Steam at this point implies that its release may not be far off.

The reason that this Steam Controller video could tell us about the launch of the Steam Machine is because both products have been expected to be released at the same time. The Steam Controller, Steam Machine, and Steam Frame VR headset were all unveiled at the same time last year with plans to release alongside one another in 2026. While the Steam Machine has since become the most high-profile device of the bunch, it’s only one product of a larger lineup that Valve has in the works. So if the Steam Controller is poised to become available soon, there’s a decent chance that the Steam Machine could be dropping in tandem with it.

Valve’s Steam Machine Release Plans Could Be Changing

Then again, there’s the chance that Valve’s plans for the Steam Machine and its other devices could have changed behind the scenes. The component shortages that led to Valve delaying its upcoming products almost certainly impacted the Steam Machine and Steam Frame the most. These same shortages likely haven’t had an effect on Valve’s ability to manufacture the Steam Controller, which might lead to those in charge at the company opting to release the new gamepad on its own rather than alongside the Steam Machine and Steam Frame. If true, this would explain why this unlisted unboxing video for only the controller has now shown up on Steam.

For now, we continue to have more questions than answers when it comes to the Steam Machine, Steam Controller, and Steam Frame. Currently, all three devices are still expected to launch in the first half of 2026, although a new update on this front hasn’t been given in quite some time. Prices for all of the products remain a mystery as well, but we’ll hopefully learn more in this regard in the days or weeks ahead.

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