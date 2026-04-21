A Long-Running Pokemon Game Is Going On Hiatus for a Major Overhaul

With the recent addition of Pokemon Champions, there are a truly staggering number of live service Pokemon games to keep up with. From Pokemon Go to Pokemon Friends and beyond, you can play just about any kind of game with a Pokemon flavor. But one long-running game is about to press pause on new events for a major overhaul. And it’s not even the first time this game has gotten a makeover. I’m talking, of course, about Pokemon Cafe Remix. Starting on April 21st, the game is taking a break from new events to prepare for some big changes.

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When it first launched in 2020, Pokemon Cafe Remix was called Pokemon Cafe Mix. After just about a year, it got a big revamp and a new name to go along with it. Now, The Pokemon Company is planning to make some more big changes to its cafe management puzzle game. According to reliable Pokemon news site Serebii, the free-to-play Pokemon game will not introduce any new events starting April 20th to prepare for another widespread wave of gameplay changes. Players were notified of the hiatus via an in-game news message, which puts the timing for the major update as “within 2026.”

Pokemon Cafe Remix Preps for Another Remix with Indefinite Hiatus on New Events

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Pokemon Cafe Remix is approaching 6 years old, if we count its original Pokemon Cafe Mix year. That makes it among the longer-running live service games in the Pokemon arsenal alongside Pokemon Go (2016), Pokemon Masters (2019), and Pokemon Unite (2020). Like most Pokemon games available on mobile, Cafe Remix is free-to-play. However, it arguably has the most aggressive in-game monetization. This, along with its repetitive gameplay, has made Cafe Remix one of the more niche offerings in the Pokemon gaming universe. And from the sounds of it, The Pokemon Company wants to try and change that.

If you log in to do your puzzles daily, you won’t need to worry about breaking your streak. Pokemon Cafe Remix may be going on hiatus, but it won’t be unplayable. Instead, the game just won’t run any brand-new events. Instead, it will feature reruns of prior events until the new update is ready to launch. If you missed out on adding limited-time Pokemon to your team the first time around, that’s not terrible news. From the looks of it, the first rerun will be the Graceful Milotic event, which had its first run back in 2024.

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Specific details about the timeline for the new update and everything it entails are pretty thin at the moment. What we do know is that you’ll retain your roster of Staff and Pokemon when the update arrives. Pokemon Cafe Remix plans to simplify its puzzles, combining the various types into one new mode. It should also be easier to get new Pokemon for your team, with the goal of an overall more satisfying gameplay experience. What that will look like in practice remains to be seen, and we’ll have to wait for more details to arrive closer to the launch of the major overhaul.

Hopefully, the third time will be the charm for getting the puzzle cafe formula right for this Pokemon game. After all, it has arguably some of the cutest art of any game we’ve seen to date. Pokemon Cafe Remix is free-to-play on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. It offers optional in-game purchases.

Are you still playing Cafe Remix? Would you give it another try after this major update? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!