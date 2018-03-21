Ark: Survival Evolved Updates 6 More Dinosaurs

More of Ark: Survival Evolved’s creature roster had been updated in Studio Wildcard’s latest pass of TPC improvements.

Over the past few months, the developers of the dinosaur-filled game have been detailing plans for how older creatures will be updated to become more useful while also looking the part of more recent creations. The first TLC Pass was released towards the beginning of February with the T-Rex, Direwolf, and other creatures receiving updates, and now that the second update is here, more creatures will get a similar treatment.

A post on the game’s Steam page detailed how six more creatures will be updated now that TLC Pass 2 has been released alongside the new video that’s shown above.

The Argentavis

Receives a model update, animation update, texture update, and some new abilities:

Can carry two creatures C – grabs/releases creatures with beak Right Click – grabs/releases creatures with claws

Health regen buff from consuming corpses

Saddle acts as a mobile crafting station

Reduced the weight of various resources by up to 50% (Obsidian, Metal, Metal Ingot, Polymer, and Stone)

The Parasaur

Receives a sound tweak and some new abilities:

Alarm mode Can be put in turret mode and check for nearby threats Notifies you audibly and visually when threats are present

Scare small creatures C when ridden – scares away small/mid creatures Toggle for alarm mode to have it automatically do it

Scan Can trigger a scan (right click) when ridden Scans for nearby threats Notifies you visually when threats are present



The Raptor

Receives a model update, animation update, texture update, and some new abilities:

Pounce press right click to pounce on a target pins small targets to ground for short period press left click to attack repeatedly

Pack Buff Activates with C key when 3 Raptors are together Increases damage resistance Increases movement speed Increases attack speed Lasts 45s



The Sarcosuchus

Receives a model update, animation update, texture update, and some new abilities:

Idles with mouth open now

Death roll Grabs its target and rolls dealing damage and disabling them

Lunge Can lunge towards a target in front of it

180 attack Can spin in place to attack foes behind it

Walkable Allows friendly humans to walk on and stand on its back Useful in water, you can move them to surface and use as a raft

Swimming depth Maintains its current depth when swimming Can lurk just below the surface

Piranhas Flee Piranhas flee when they encounter a Sarcosuchus Includes nearby ally Sarcos for players



The Spinosaur

Receives a model update, animation update, texture update, and some new abilities:

Water buff Given when in water Bonus movement speed Bonus turning radius Bonus attack damage Bonus healing Persists for short period after leaving the water

Added Biped/Quadruped toggled with right click Biped Stronger attacks Can turn in place Quadruped Faster movement speed

Prefers prime fish for taming

The Triceratops