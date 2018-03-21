Ark: Survival Evolved Updates 6 More Dinosaurs

More of Ark: Survival Evolved’s creature roster had been updated in Studio Wildcard’s latest pass of TPC improvements.
Over the past few months, the developers of the dinosaur-filled game have been detailing plans for how older creatures will be updated to become more useful while also looking the part of more recent creations. The first TLC Pass was released towards the beginning of February with the T-Rex, Direwolf, and other creatures receiving updates, and now that the second update is here, more creatures will get a similar treatment.
Videos by ComicBook.com
A post on the game’s Steam page detailed how six more creatures will be updated now that TLC Pass 2 has been released alongside the new video that’s shown above.
The Argentavis
- Receives a model update, animation update, texture update, and some new abilities:
- Can carry two creatures
- C – grabs/releases creatures with beak
- Right Click – grabs/releases creatures with claws
- Health regen buff from consuming corpses
- Saddle acts as a mobile crafting station
- Reduced the weight of various resources by up to 50% (Obsidian, Metal, Metal Ingot, Polymer, and Stone)
The Parasaur
- Receives a sound tweak and some new abilities:
- Alarm mode
- Can be put in turret mode and check for nearby threats
- Notifies you audibly and visually when threats are present
- Scare small creatures
- C when ridden – scares away small/mid creatures
- Toggle for alarm mode to have it automatically do it
- Scan
- Can trigger a scan (right click) when ridden
- Scans for nearby threats
- Notifies you visually when threats are present
The Raptor
- Receives a model update, animation update, texture update, and some new abilities:
- Pounce
- press right click to pounce on a target
- pins small targets to ground for short period
- press left click to attack repeatedly
- Pack Buff
- Activates with C key when 3 Raptors are together
- Increases damage resistance
- Increases movement speed
- Increases attack speed
- Lasts 45s
The Sarcosuchus
- Receives a model update, animation update, texture update, and some new abilities:
- Idles with mouth open now
- Death roll
- Grabs its target and rolls dealing damage and disabling them
- Lunge
- Can lunge towards a target in front of it
- 180 attack
- Can spin in place to attack foes behind it
- Walkable
- Allows friendly humans to walk on and stand on its back
- Useful in water, you can move them to surface and use as a raft
- Swimming depth
- Maintains its current depth when swimming
- Can lurk just below the surface
- Piranhas Flee
- Piranhas flee when they encounter a Sarcosuchus
- Includes nearby ally Sarcos for players
The Spinosaur
- Receives a model update, animation update, texture update, and some new abilities:
- Water buff
- Given when in water
- Bonus movement speed
- Bonus turning radius
- Bonus attack damage
- Bonus healing
- Persists for short period after leaving the water
- Added Biped/Quadruped toggled with right click
- Biped
- Stronger attacks
- Can turn in place
- Quadruped
- Faster movement speed
- Prefers prime fish for taming
The Triceratops
- Receives a model update, animation update, texture update, and some new abilities:
- Ram
- Charge up for short period
- Longer it’s charged, the faster it goes
- Cripples target when hit
- Knocks small dinos away while charging (charge a group of dodos to see)
- Rivalry buff
- Given buff when nearby to large carnivores
- Increases damage output slightly
- Decreases damage taken slightly
- Increases health by 10%