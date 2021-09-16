Lord of the Rings and Arkham Horror Card Game Expansions Will Be Re-Released in New Format

Fantasy Flight Games has announced that older expansions for both Lord of the Rings: The Card Game and Arkham Horror: The Card Game will be repackaged and re-released in the coming months to take advantage of the studio’s new approach to living card game expansion cycles. Following the announcement that future expansions of Arkham Horror: The Card Game would be released via two expansion boxes – one featuring only story content and the other featuring new investigator cards for players – Fantasy Flight Games announced that it would be repackaging existing expansion cycles of both Arkham Horror under that new format.

Additionally, Fantasy Flight Games also announced that they would be releasing a revised Core Set of Lord of the Rings: The Card Game, as well as re-releasing several of that game’s expansion cycles as similar Player Expansion and Campaign Expansion boxed sets. The revised Core Set for Lord of the Rings: The Card Game would not only include enough cards to support up to 4 players right out of the box, it would also include new campaign cards, boons, and burdens that haven’t been released for the game before. Existing players of the game will be able to use these cards for free via print-to-play versions that will be released on FFG’s website. Fantasy Flight Games Head of Studio Chris Gerber was quick to note that not every Lord of the Rings: The Card Game campaign expansion would be re-released, but that these re-releases were designed to help introduce new players to the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fantasy Flight Games also announced two standalone scenario packs, one each for Arkham Horror: The Card Game and Lord of the Rings: The Card Game. “Machinations Through Time” will follow players as they explore Arkham through three different time periods, following a group of scientists who keep disappearing through time. “The Dark of Mirkwood” re-releases two scenarios for Lord of the Rings: The Card Game that previously were only available as part of a limited edition collector’s Starter Set of the game. Both packs will be released in early 2022.